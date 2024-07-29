Back to school with AIROH Connor and Twist 3

Whether it is road or off-road, motorbikes are increasingly the favorite – and much dreamed – means of transport for young people to get around the city during their everyday life. To go back to school telling the passion for 2-wheels with style and of course safety, AIROH proposes two different helmets: Connor and Twist 3.

The first is the entry-level of full-face helmets which boasts all the company’s know-how combined with an excellent quality/price ratio; the second, the ideal mate for off-road trips but also for urban use, is the renewed release of a best-seller much appreciated for its many captivating and colorful graphics. With ECE 2206 approval, both are made of thermoplastic (HRT) and have the innovative ASN (AIROH Sliding Net) system. They also boast cutting-edge ventilation systems, comfortable inner linings, and both helmets are Communication System Ready.

AIROH – CASCO CONNOR

Dedicated especially to those who approach motorcycling but suitable for everyone, it boasts a futuristic design and captivating graphics. With ECE 2206 approval, it is made in thermoplastic (HRT) and has three shell sizes (1st XS-S, 2nd M, 3rd L-XXL) to ensure an optimal fit.

The ventilation system includes adjustable upper and front air intakes, as well as rear spoilers with extractors for an excellent aeration and thermoregulation. The double-length Stop Wind allows the helmet to be used in any season and climatic conditions, while the ASN system applied on the crown padding the air passage and is able to absorb the forces transmitted to the head in case of impact. The inner linings are removable, washable, and, thanks to innovative treatments, highly breathable.

Connor is Communication System Ready and it is prepared for Pinlock®70 lens installation. The visor provides a very wide field of vision, allows the quick and tool-less removal, featuring also the anti-fog position, extremely functional, especially in prolonged uses.

Here the whole AIROH full face helmets collection: https://www.airoh.com/on-road/full-face-helmets/.

AIROH – CASCO TWIST 3

The Twist 3 is AIROH’s new off-road proposal to face any two-wheeled adventure with skill and ease.

Also appreciated for the urban use, it is developed in every aspect inside the AIROH wind tunnel, it is ECE 2206 approved and features a double shell in HRT (High Resistant Thermoplastic) and an advanced ventilation system to ensure maximum comfort even in the most extreme and prolonged conditions of use. The novelty of this product is its Communication System Ready feature, meaning it is prepared for Bluetooth communication systems insertion, an innovative feature for this kind of helmet. Renewed in aesthetic terms, the Twist 3 is also updated on functional and technological points of view, thanks to the introduction of the ASN system (AIROH Sliding Net), which consists of a special 3D fabric structure that reduces forces transmitted to the head in the case of impact, and the AEFR system (AIROH Emergency Fast Release), that allows the cheek pads quick removal in case of an emergency.

It has a state-of-the-art ventilation system that, especially in the frontal air intake, recalls the previous release. Other innovations concern the introduction of side bumpers and the inner lining updated with particular attention to breathability with the aim to make Twist 3 a loyal mate even in the most demanding contexts. Captivating graphics and colors emphasize its design, further enhanced by the new peak that integrates more into the outer shell design, while improving aerodynamics.

For information, visit https://www.airoh.com/.

Source: AIROH