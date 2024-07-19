First Aid for Motorcyclists with the Canadian Red Cross and Biker Down

Motorcycling remains very popular for nearly one million Canadians, both as a passion and as a mode of transportation. Canadian motorcyclists now have access to free life-saving training with the Biker Down Motorcyclist First Aid Certificate, developed in partnership with the Canadian Red Cross.

Biker Down offers people the ability to learn essential life skills they can use if they are involved in a traffic collision. It was first established in the U.K. in 2011, and Canadian motorcyclist Steve Reed brought the program to North America in 2023. Completion of the certificate consists of three key training modules taught in a three-hour session at no cost to participants:

– Module one teaches a rider how to manage an incident scene safely and effectively.

– Module two is exclusive first aid training for Biker Down students, provided by Canadian Red Cross first aid trainers.

– Module three delivers proactive strategies with a focus on the science behind why motorcyclists are often not seen by other road users.

Statistics

• There was an average of 180 motorcycle fatalities yearly from 2016 – 2020 (Statistics Canada)

• In 2022, there were 258 fatalities (including moped riders) and more than 118,000 total injuries, an increase of 9.5% over 2021 (Transport Canada)

• Injuries due to transportation incidents had a cost of more than three billion dollars in 2018 in Canada (Costs by cause of injury – Parachute)

• The goal of Biker Down in Canada is to achieve a 30% reduction in motorcyclist fatalities.

o Which will save approximately 72 Canadian lives annually.

• Biker Down can help reduce the direct and indirect social costs of these lives lost, which translates to $38 million retained each year.

Informations: www.bikerdown.ca

Sources: Canadian Red Cross and Biker Down North America