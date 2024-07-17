Indian Motorcycle Factory Rider Tyler O’Hara Pilots S&S Indian FTR to Victory, Maintains SuperHooligan Championship Points Lead

Two-Time Defending SuperHooligan Champion Tyler O’Hara Secures First and Third Place, Following Bar-to-Bar Action at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Featuring two race winners, multiple lap leaders, and bar-to-bar action, the third stop of the 2024 SuperHooligan National Championship (SHNC) at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca proved nothing short of exhilarating. In the front of the pack is two-time defending SuperHooligan Champion Tyler O’Hara, who earned his first win of the 2024 season and maintained the series points lead following the doubleheader.

Race 1 featured fierce competition among multiple riders from start to finish. In a shortened six-lap race, O’Hara piloted his S&S Indian FTR to victory. In the final lap, O’Hara fell one spot as the pack of five riders made their way through the iconic corkscrew, though O’Hara stayed on the gas and was successful in making one final pass through turn 11, racing his FTR down the final stretch and past the checkered flag.

“This win couldn’t have come at a better time,” said O’Hara. “With a hometown audience, at this point in the season, a win is exactly what we needed to stay atop the leaderboard and push for another championship. Thank you to the entire S&S and Indian Motorcycle team, as the team had the FTR dialed in to near perfection.”

Through six races, O’Hara has 110 points and an eight-point lead in the championship standings. MotoAmerica’s SHNC will continue at Mid-Ohio August 16-18 and conclude at Circuit of the Americas September 13-15.

A special thanks to Indian Motorcycle Racing sponsors: S&S®, Progressive Insurance®, Mission® Foods, Parts Unlimited, Drag Specialties® and Performance Finance. For more information on Indian Motorcycle Racing, visit IndianMotorcycle.com.

Source: Indian Motorcycle