Jared Mees Triumphs at Memphis Shades DuQuin Mile, scoring third win of the season aboard Indian Motorcycle racing FTR750

Mees Currently Sits Second Overall in Championship Standings at 197 Points With Six Rounds Remaning

This past Saturday, Indian Motorcycle Racing’s Jared Mees demonstrated his racing prowess aboard his Indian FTR750 by securing a crucial victory at the Memphis Shades DuQuoin Mile for round 10 of the 2024 American Flat Track series. This win marks Mees’ third of the season and is a pivotal moment in his pursuit of a record-breaking 10th championship, as he now sits just 19 points behind the leader with six rounds remaining.

This victory was a true spectacle of skill and determination, as Mees had to battle fiercely throughout the 26-lap race to maintain the lead position. When the race got underway, Mees quickly jumped out front and opened up a small gap. However, it was short-lived, as Dallas Daniels was set to give him a run for his money. Throughout the opening laps, the two championship contenders swapped positions multiple times. Shortly after, two additional riders began putting pressure on the front duo, with a four-rider battle for the lead ensuing. Mees, a nine-time champion, continued to push forward, showcasing his experience by defending the lead with unwavering tenacity, ultimately taking the checkered with a 0.389-second margin of victory.

“With only six rounds left in the season, this was a pivotal win for Jared and the entire team in his pursuit for the all-time championship record. He rode his FTR750 flawlessly throughout the race, showcasing his experience as he managed to fight off a barrage of attempts for the lead from the competition,” said Gary Gray, Vice President of Racing & Service for Indian Motorcycle. “We will continue working hard during this last half of the season to close the points lead and hopefully secure this championship.”

After 10 rounds, Mees sits second in the championship chase with 197 points, 19 back from the Daniels in the lead, and 11 points ahead of third. This victory marks Mees’ 75th win and the 28th Mile win of his record-breaking career.

The 2024 American Flat Track season continues on July 28 for the Peoria TT in Peoria, Illinois, where Mees looks to repeat his 2023 performance and take another win.

For more information on Indian Motorcycle Racing, visit IndianMotorcycle.com.

Source: Indian Motorcycle Racing