Indian Motorcycle Releases Scout Custom Series

Choosing the new Indian Sport Scout as the basis for their build, RSD discussed bringing their Indian FTR racing experience to the project to create a street version of a SuperHooligan racer, while keeping it rideable for everyday use.
Indian Motorcycle’s Forged custom build series highlights how customization and personalization was at the forefront when Indian Motorcycle designers and engineers began developing the next evolution of Indian Scout. The Scout’s new steel tube frame delivers an approachable platform for customization, as the tank, fenders and subframe can be easily removed and replaced.
Indian Motorcycle’s Forged custom build program is a six-part video series highlighting three unique interpretations of the all-new 2025 Indian Scout, inspired by the stories and personalities that have made the Scout such an icon for more than a century. Each design and development video will roll out in the coming weeks, while final reveals will take place later this summer.
For more information, visit IndianMotorcycle.com.
Source: Indian Motorcycle