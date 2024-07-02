Indian Motorcycle Releases Scout Custom Series

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With a reputation for high-performance custom motorcycles, RSD turned to the storied racing history of Indian Motorcycle and Ed Kretz to inspire their Forged build. Kretz, most famous for his victory at the inaugural Daytona 200 in 1937 aboard his Indian Scout, is admired by Sands not only as a fellow racer and builder of many high-performance Indian Motorcycle race bikes but also for his spirit of never giving up, an attitude that earned him the moniker of ‘Iron Man.’

Choosing the new Indian Sport Scout as the basis for their build, RSD discussed bringing their Indian FTR racing experience to the project to create a street version of a SuperHooligan racer, while keeping it rideable for everyday use.

Indian Motorcycle’s Forged custom build series highlights how customization and personalization was at the forefront when Indian Motorcycle designers and engineers began developing the next evolution of Indian Scout. The Scout’s new steel tube frame delivers an approachable platform for customization, as the tank, fenders and subframe can be easily removed and replaced.

Indian Motorcycle’s Forged custom build program is a six-part video series highlighting three unique interpretations of the all-new 2025 Indian Scout, inspired by the stories and personalities that have made the Scout such an icon for more than a century. Each design and development video will roll out in the coming weeks, while final reveals will take place later this summer.

Source: Indian Motorcycle