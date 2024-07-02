BMW K1 RACER 1.2 by Lord Drake Kustoms

We present the second unit of the K1 RACER series…The BMW K1 RACER 1.2, a customized motorcycle with a very sporty air that breaks the styles used to transform motorcycles such as the BMW K100. This project has been carried out in the BMW motorcycle customization and transformation workshop in Spain (Málaga) of Lord Drake Kustoms

Francisco Alí Manen (owner of LDK), received the order from a client who had already seen the first BMW K1 RACER, a NEORACER style transformation as defined by Fran himself.

This customization job on a BMW motorcycle is one of the most impressive that has been done on a K100 model to date in the LDK motorcycle modifications workshop.

Transformed from start to finish, it is not the usual modified BMW K100, it is an elegant, aggressive and above all unique custom motorcycle.

Following in the footsteps of the first unit of this series of custom motorcycles, Fran and his team at Lord Drake Kustoms, the first thing they did as soon as they arrived at their custom motorcycle workshop was to completely disassemble it.

Work on the BMW K1 RACER 1.2 began with the installation of an inverted fork, the original wheels were kept, then the tires, discs and brake calipers arrived. Of course it had to have Semi-Handlebars and then the entire subframe was removed and part of the chassis was cut and modified to begin to shape what would be the new rear of this spectacular transformed BMW K100.

The fuel tank has also been kept original. A new rear shock absorber with WP air bottle has been installed, a new subframe was manufactured and a new rear seat was installed with a seat included with custom upholstery.

All this work has been accompanied by a Motogadget Pro digital odometer, remote controls or foot controls for the BMW K100 and a paint inspired by the graphics and colors of “Martini” with a graphite gray background and everything with a gloss finish.

The modified exhaust, the entire central manifold handcrafted with a stainless steel tailpipe that gives a brutal sound to the BMW K1 RACER 1.2.

In addition, and like its predecessor, it has a V-Rod type front headlight installed, front indicators for Motogadget grips and 3:1 indicators in the rear and other details in all the endless modifications that this custom motorcycle has created by Lord Drake Kustoms with a base BMW K100.

DATA SHEET

MOTORCYCLE: BMW K100

CYLINDER CAPACITY: 1000 cc

FORK: Inverted

REAR SUSPENSION: WP Shock

DEPOSIT: Modified original

SUBFRAME: Handcrafted

SEAT: Handmade and upholstered

EXHAUSTS: Modified collector and tail

FRONT WHEEL: Spokes

REAR WHEEL: Spokes

LIGHTING: Front headlight with support, turn signals and rear light

SPEEDOMETER: Relocation of speedometer and indicator panel.

OTHER WORK: painting, powder coating, graphics, grips, footpeg modification, etc.

For all details, visit www.lorddrakekustoms.com .

Source: Lord Drake Kustoms