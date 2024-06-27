The 2025 KTM 300 XC-W Hardenduro is ready to put its Name to the Ultimate Test

Drawing inspiration from races bearing its name, the 2025 KTM 300 XC-W HARDENDURO stands as a testament to conquering the toughest enduro competitions worldwide.

Since its launch in 2024, the KTM 300 XC-W HARDENDURO has become the premier model in the KTM Enduro lineup, achieving the top position in the 2025 range, and it’s available directly from dealerships.

Having already clinched victories in the first two rounds of the 2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship and achieved three consecutive wins at the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo with Manuel Lettenbichler at the helm, the KTM 300 XC-W HARDENDURO stands as a formidable competitor. Through Lettenbichler and other pro racer’s feedback, the 2025 KTM 300 XC-W HARDENDURO is engineered to provide the ultimate READY TO RACE Enduro package.

The new standout technical feature of the 48 mm WP XACT closed-cartridge spring fork on the 2025 KTM 300 XC-W HARDENDURO is the innovative adjustment of the base valve preload, which mirrors the design of our high-end aftermarket pro components. Adjusting the spring preload on the base valve significantly impacts feel and offers a broader range of adjustments.

The base valve preload adjusters enable seamless, on-the-fly adjustments by hand, with a total travel distance of 4 mm—a minor change that produces substantial effects.

For the rider, this translates to quick and effortless fork setup modifications: increasing preload for improved stability on fast enduro tracks or decreasing it for enhanced comfort in technical riverbeds. This adjustment impacts almost the entire stroke of the fork, and now it translates to fully adjustable suspension, both front and rear.

Additionally, upgrades have been made to the rear shock settings, chain slider, and fuel tank mount.

As its nameplate suggests, the HARDENDURO is built to tackle the toughest terrain with a collection of select and purposeful features added over the standard KTM 300 XC-W.

These include various protection parts, along with several signature HARDENDEURO-specific parts, such as;

NEW BLACK AND ORANGE, HARDENDURO GRAPHICS

ORANGE FRAME

BLACK FACTORY RACING SEAT

MAP-SELECT SWITCH

ORANGE FACTORY FRAME PROTECTOR SET

FACTORY WHEEL SET COMPRISED OF BLACK D.I.D RIMS, BLACK SPOKES, ORANGE HUBS, ORANGE NIPPLES

WRAP-AROUND HANDGUARD KIT

RADIATOR FAN

BLACK ANODIZED CNC MACHINED TRIPLE CLAMPS

WP XACT CLOSED CARTRIDGE FRONT FORK FEATURING NEW BASE VALVE PRELOAD ADJUSTERS

SKID PLATE

FLOATING FRONT BRAKE DISC

FRONT BRAKE DISC GUARD

SOLID REAR BRAKE DISC

ORANGE REAR BRAKE DISC GUARD

ORANGE SUPERSPROX STEALTH REAR SPROCKET

ORANGE OIL PLUG

CLUTCH SLAVE CYLINDER PROTECTION

PULL STRAPS

Just rolling off the Mattighofen production line, the new 2025 KTM 300 XC-W HARDENDURO will start arriving the beginning of July at authorized KTM dealers. For more information, visit KTM.com.

