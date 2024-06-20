Matrix and Connor: AIROH on road

The motorcycle season has just begun and AIROH’s road proposals are aimed at all 2-wheel lovers to meet their needs. Matryx, AIROH’s top of the range on road helmet and recent winner of the iF Design Award, is a helmet with aggressive lines and superb performance also in terms of aerodynamic. Connor, the entry level product of the Italian brand, boasts all the company’s know-how combined with an excellent quality/price ratio.

AIROH – MATRYX HELMET

AIROH’s full-face proposal for the on-road segment it is aimed at both experienced motorcyclists and enthusiasts looking for safety and comfort. Winning product of 2024 iF Design Award, the helmet is ECE 2206 approved and features a striking design with bold and aggressive lines. It is also suitable on track thanks to the DD Ring retention system. The outer shell comes in two sizes and is made of Full Carbon 6K or Composite Carbon. It features the ASN system (AIROH Sliding Net), which improves airflow and reduces forces transmitted to the head in the case of impact, and the AEFR system (AIROH Emergency Fast Release), allowing the cheek pads quick removal in case of emergency situations. Tested inside the AIROH wind tunnel to ensure optimal aerodynamics, acoustics and thermoregulation, it boasts an innovative and functional ventilation system, with adjustable air intakes on the chin guard and on upper part of the helmet, complemented by rear spoiler with integrated extractors. The helmet is suitable in any season, thanks also to removable double-length Stop Wind. Not to forget the hypoallergenic, removable and washable inner linings made in Coolmax® and with innovative treatments that increase the fabric breathability and its pleasantness to the touch, to enhance the comfort of fit.

The MATRYX visor allow an extra wide vision, it is UV-resistant, and equipped with ATVR system for tool-less and easy removal. It is prepared for Pinlock® 120XLT lenses (supplied in the box) and features the A3S (AIROH Automatic AntiFog System) to ensure maximum visibility and safety, minimize the risk of fogging. The helmet also comes with a practical integrated Sun Visor and it is Communication System Ready, meaning it is ready for the insertion of Bluetooth Communication Systems with a dedicated space for the intercom battery inside the helmet.

AIROH – CONNOR HELMET

Dedicated especially to those who approach motorcycling but suitable for everyone, it boasts a futuristic design and captivating graphics. With ECE 2206 approval, it is made in thermoplastic (HRT) and has three shell sizes (1st XS-S, 2nd M, 3rd L-XXL) to ensure an optimal fit. The ventilation system includes adjustable upper and front air intakes, as well as rear spoilers with extractors for an excellent aeration and thermoregulation. The double-length Stop Wind allows the helmet to be used in any season and climatic conditions, while the ASN system applied on the crown padding the air passage and is able to absorb the forces transmitted to the head in case of impact.

The inner linings are removable, washable, and, thanks to innovative treatments, highly breathable. Connor is Communication System Ready and it is prepared for Pinlock®70 lens installation. The visor provides a very wide field of vision, allows the quick and tool-less removal, featuring also the anti-fog position, extremely functional, especially in prolonged uses.

For information: https://www.airoh.com/

Source: AIROH