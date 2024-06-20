Indian Motorcycle Factory Rider Troy Herfoss Goes 1-2 at Road America, Leads King of The Baggers Championship Standings

Three-Time Australian Superbike Champion Troy Herfoss Continues Remarkable Performance Aboard S&S Indian Challenger, Secures Fourth Victory of Season

What started as a wet weekend at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, turned into another successful doubleheader for Indian Motorcycle factory rider and King of the Baggers (KOTB) rookie Troy Herfoss. Making his return to Road America after 17 years, Herfoss continued his remarkable performance aboard his S&S Indian Challenger, winning Race 1 and taking second in Race 2.

Starting the weekend off hot, Herfoss won the Mission Foods Challenge and its $5,000 prize, edging out Harley-Davidson rider James Rispoli by 0.04 seconds. After Qualifying, Herfoss and teammate Tyler O’Hara each earned a spot on the front row for Race 1 and Race 2. Despite consistent rainfall during Race 1, Herfoss quickly took the lead and navigated the wet track to a comfortable win. The following day, Herfoss was met at the front of the pack of Race 2, as he and Harley-Davidson rider Kyle Wyman battled for the win. Ultimately, Herfoss missed the mark by a mere .39 seconds. O’Hara, who is finding his groove on the S&S Indian Challenger, secured back-to-back third-place finishes.

“Congrats to Troy, Tyler and the entire S&S team on another successful race weekend,” said Gary Gray, Vice President Racing and Service for Indian Motorcycle. “As we hit the halfway point of the season, the team is really hitting its stride. S&S has the Indian Challenger dialed in like never before, and Troy and Tyler are comfortable and confident as we stay on the gas and push to bring the KOTB championship home in 2024.”

To start his KOTB career, Herfoss has never missed a podium, securing four wins and four second-place finishes – earning 180 total points and a nine-point lead at the top of the championship leaderboard. O’Hara, the former 2022 KOTB Champion, has found his stride in the 2024 season, having secured a second-place finish, and back-to-back third place finishes the last three races. O’Hara is firmly planted in third place of the season leaderboard with 111 points.

MotoAmerica’s Mission King of the Baggers season continues at Brainerd International Raceway in Minnesota June 14-16.

The S&S Indian Challenger race team is sponsored by S&S, Progressive, Mission Foods, Drag Specialties, Parts Unlimited, and Performance Finance.

SOURCE: INDIAN MOTORCYCLE