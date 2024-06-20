DAB Motors moves from prototype to production with launch of DAB 1α electric motorbike

Following acquisition by Peugeot Motocycles, DAB Motors launches registration for limited-edition run of 400 bikes

Registration has now opened for the DAB 1α, the inaugural production model from DAB Motors, an innovative brand embracing design, sustainability and a history of French automotive excellence.

Founded in 2018 by French entrepreneur Simon Dabadie as a boutique motorcycle manufacturer, DAB Motors enters production of its first electric motorcycle following an acquisition by Peugeot Motocycles in 2023. Since its electric concept bike launch, DAB Motors has amassed a cult following demonstrated by a legion of international celebrity clientele, including J Balvin, FKA Twigs, Marcus Rashford, and Rosalía, as well as an exclusive collaboration with Burberry.

Limited to only 400 units, the DAB 1α will launch a new era for the brand with a highly-sought after and exclusive release. Featuring bespoke features, collaborative parts and special specifications unique to this first release, the DAB 1α will occupy a distinctive place in the company portfolio and will be a collector’s item for design and motorbike enthusiasts.

Designed in Bayonne and crafted in Beaulieu-Mandeure, the DAB 1α signifies the highest standard of French design and production. Winning the prestigious Red Dot Design Award in 2021, DAB has honed its concept design, navigating the complicated industrialisation process to create a production model true to the brand’s original vision, a feat rarely achieved in the industry. A fusion of luxury and technology, DAB Motors aims to not only be informed by the latest in EV tech but draws inspiration from the worlds of contemporary design, fashion and culture.

The DAB 1α is designed, engineered and crafted in France, with a cutting-edge powertrain, featuring a fully repairable, dismountable and recyclable battery. Weighing just 125kg and reaching a top speed of 130km/h, the bike is lightweight, agile, powerful and easy to ride with no gears or clutch. Designed with ultimate ease in mind, the bike can be charged anywhere using a simple home socket or Type 2 charging point.

The intentional choice to only require a standard car license and a brief training session (in most EU countries) for riding the DAB 1α is aimed at making it accessible to a diverse spectrum of riders. This democratizes access to its exceptional performance—35 horsepower for just 125 kg—ensuring that all enthusiasts can experience its thrill.

Inspired by the retro world of gaming, buttons and controls take design notes from controllers with an irresistible blue Nitro Button, adding extra speed and thrill to the ride, inspired by the 00’s iconic game Need for Speed. BMX culture is also referenced with back pegs to support passengers without sacrificing design or style.

Available in W-White or MGT-Grey, each DAB 1α comes with a numbered golden plate on the handlebar, a certificate of authenticity and its 1α owner box. The bike features unique luxury finishes: a handmade seat crafted with Alcantara, adjustable golden suspensions developed in collaboration with Paioli and forged carbon parts made from upcycled Airbus carbon fibre.

DAB Motors CEO/Founder & Chief Design Officer, Simon Dabadie says: “Today, we proudly unveil the DAB 1α, a culmination of our relentless pursuit of design excellence. I’m talking about beyond urban mobility; I’m talking about art, performance, and the pure joy of motion: each curve, each line meticulously crafted to form the perfect union of form and function. Guided by our obsession with machines and design, and fuelled by our partnership with Peugeot Motocycles, we’ve created more than just a mode of transportation. We’ve crafted an experience—a French blend of style, performance, and sustainability that redefines what it means to move through the world.”

In addition, the DAB 1α features a 2.8” LCD display screen, a 3,4 litres glove compartment and an optional wireless charger in collaboration with Quadlock. The braking system showcases calipers provided by industry leader Brembo, coupled with an ABS braking system derived from Peugeot Motocycles’ expertise and DAB’s unique brake disks.

SOURCE: DAB