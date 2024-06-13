Daley doubles up with maiden Superbike win in wet race two at Grand Bend

The Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship produced another first-time Superbike winner on Sunday, as Trevor Daley captured an emotional debut Superbike victory in a wet race two at the Grand Bend Motorplex, presented by Southwest Marine & Powersports.

Daley was already victorious on the day after a dramatic win in the Economy Lube Pro Sport Bike class, but saved something even more special for the feature GP Bikes Pro Superbike category as the rain poured down in the afternoon.

It was race one winner Sam Guerin who originally looked poised for a weekend sweep, grabbing the holeshot and pacing 14-time champion Jordan Szoke while pole-sitter Ben Young slipped to third and Daley ran fourth.

A scary moment for Szoke on lap one backed up the pack, however, allowing Daley to move past his close friend and championship leader Young for third, eventually passing Szoke only a lap later as he began to chase down Guerin.

The OneSpeed Suzuki rider attempted a move for the lead on lap four but was denied by Guerin, who fought hard for a second career win and led for almost half the race. It was only a matter of time for Daley though as he made the move into turn eight on lap seven, one that would prove to be the race-winning overtake.

It wasn’t without pressure, as Young would string together a pair of beautiful passes on both Szoke and Guerin to move into second. The three-time champion had then caught his former Daytona teammate and dragged Guerin with him, setting up a brilliant three-rider battle over the final five laps.

Daley would make the crucial decision – similarly to his earlier Sport Bike win – to attack lapped traffic early and put the slower rider between himself and the chasing duo, holding up Young and Guerin and preserving his hard-fought victory.

It was an emotional one for the perennial frontrunner, considered by many to be the best rider to never win a Superbike race with 16 career podiums – something he put an end to on Sunday.

“I was stepping on spiders all week to get this rain,” Daley joked. “I’m really at a loss for words. It’s been a long time coming. I can’t thank my team and everyone that’s supported me enough. With the adjustments we made, the confidence I had in the rain…it was just incredible!”

Daley missed round one as he balances double duty as part of Sean Dylan Kelly’s crew in MotoAmerica, and while he may miss future rounds for the same reason, he did let on that this won’t be his final appearance in the CSBK paddock.

“I really just wanted to come here and have some fun this weekend, and it’s true that you do ride faster when you’re having more fun,” Daley admitted. “Hopefully we’ll be back soon to have a little more fun.”

It was a popular win throughout the paddock, but one also extremely popular with the man he beat on Sunday, his best friend Ben Young. The Van Dolder’s Home Team BMW rider held off a late charge from Guerin to claim a crucial second for the championship, but was focused mostly on the emotion with Daley on the podium.

“I’ve probably never been this happy to finish second, to be honest. It’s been a bit of a tough weekend for us, but I can’t be happier for Trev, he’s earned this,” Young said. “As the track started to dry a bit our Van Dolder’s Home Team BMW worked really well, but we just got held up by traffic again which is pretty unfortunate.”

As for Guerin, it was still a confidence-inspiring performance after he captured his own debut victory on Saturday, as he pushed Young and Daley right to the end – including a thrilling late attack aboard his EFC Group BMW.

“I had a good start, and I was comfortable up front. It was pretty easy to lead, to be honest, but then Trevor got by me and Ben was just a bit faster when the track was drying,” Guerin said. “It was a crazy race, but we’re still doing well in the championship.”

The second and third-place finishes for Young and Guerin will see the title gap grow to only eleven, just a single point higher than Young’s advantage was going into the weekend.

Fading backwards in the middle portion of the race was Szoke, who flashed his wet-weather expertise early but quickly lost pace after a couple of moments in the early laps.

The CKM Kawasaki would limit the damage and escape with a solid fourth, however, keeping himself firmly in the title mix entering round three in Edmonton, a track he is the only previous CSBK winner at.

Saturday’s breakout star Steven Nickerson would round out the top five, making a last-lap pass on local friend Chris Pletsch. The DeWildt Honda rider didn’t have quite the same pace as his race leading laps from a day ago, but still managed an impressive performance to cap off the weekend.

As for Pletsch, the Stratford Cycle Centre Honda rider was unable to add another wet podium after doing so in 2023 at Grand Bend, but will be pleased with his performance after a battle with Nickerson and Szoke in the middle portion of the race.

Finishing a career-best seventh was Turcotte Performance Ducati’s Guillaume Fortin, who has struggled with various mechanical issues in his return this season but looked very comfortable in the wet conditions, salvaging much-needed points for Ducati.

Phillip Leckie would take a strong eighth for the SCM/Tanians BMW team, fending off rookie Connor Campbell in ninth, who was hoping for rain aboard his B&T MacFarlane/Kubota Kawasaki but ultimately couldn’t overcome his round one rib injury that has still not fully healed.

Rounding out the top ten despite a last-lap incident was Paul Macdonell, who came together with home favourite David MacKay in the penultimate corner before Macdonell remounted his PMR/Vass Performance BMW.

The two were fighting over seventh position when MacKay attempted a rare pass around the outside, one that collected both riders – though Macdonell had no ill will towards the ODH Snow City Cycle Honda rider in what was described as a racing incident. MacKay would also remount to finish 12th.

Full results from the weekend action can be found on the series’ official website.

Main picture: Trevor Daley (9) leads Ben Young (1) and Sam Guerin (2) on a wet track on his way to his first career CSBK Superbike victory at Grand Bend Motorplex on Sunday. [Photo: Rob O’Brien / CSBK].

SOURCE: CSBK