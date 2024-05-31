Moto Canada Launches Off-Road Safety Month – Moto Canada to promote safe riding throughout the month of June

Moto Canada, the country’s industry association representing the world’s leading motorcycle and powersport brands, is proud to announce National Off-Road Safety Month this June. As enthusiasts get ready to explore Canada’s vast trails, Moto Canada highlights the importance of safety by sharing vital tips and resources with ATV, Side-by-Side, and off-road motorcycle users.

Driven by Canada’s scenic beauty and the increasing popularity of off-road recreation, the Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) industry is experiencing rapid growth. According to the latest study, spearheaded by Moto Canada and its partners, there are currently 1.35 million Off-Highway Vehicle users in Canada.

“Our industry is strong in Canada, and we look forward to continuing our work to ensure that riders can continue riding safely,” President and CEO Landon French said. “Almost all of the factors which contribute to rider injuries are simple, preventable measures that everyone can apply to have a fun, safe time.”

Federal data reveals that riding under the influence of drugs and alcohol is implicated in approximately 51% of ATV-related deaths from 2013 to 2019. Poor driving decisions related to hazardous terrain and slippery conditions contribute to 33% of these fatalities. Other risk factors include not wearing helmets, riding alone, and unsupervised youth. These statistics highlight the need for comprehensive safety measures and increased awareness campaigns to reduce off-road-related fatalities.

With the arrival of warmer weather across the country, refreshing one’s knowledge of off-road vehicle safety becomes an essential seasonal ritual. The Canada Safety Council, a national charity dedicated to the cause of safety, offers valuable off-road vehicle training to enthusiasts.

“Similar to swimmers who need to complete morning laps to get into shape, the off-road community needs safety training to hone their skills,” said Jackie Barbe, Vehicle Programs National Manager from the Canada Safety Council.

Canada Safety Council’s training courses can be viewed here.

The Economic Impact Study further reveals that the off-road community currently generates over $2.3 billion in Canada’s tourism spending, signaling robust growth and enthusiasm within the community.

You can find more about the Economic Impact Study here.

“Let’s ensure that riders can continue to enjoy and discover Canada’s beautiful landscapes. Increased awareness of safety tips and resources empowers riders to embark on their adventures confidently,” said Guillaume Ferland, Chair of Moto Canada.

In addition to following trail regulations, Moto Canada offers three key pieces of advice:

• Gear Up for Safety: Wear must-have safety gear before embarking on an off-road adventure. Ensure you’re fully equipped, from helmets to gloves, eye protection, and sturdy footwear. These essentials protect against risks and guarantee a secure journey for all thrill-seekers.

• Vehicle Inspection: Ensure your off-road vehicle is in peak condition before hitting the trails. A thorough check of brakes, tires, and lights is non-negotiable. Preemptively address any mechanical hiccups to beat breakdowns and accidents. It’s the key to a smooth and uninterrupted adventure.

• Know Your Limits: Before you go, gauge your skill level and your vehicle’s capabilities. Stick to maneuvers within your comfort zone to steer clear of unnecessary risks. By knowing your limits, you’re not just off-roading; you’re mastering the art responsibly, ensuring safety and sidestepping mishaps.

Source: Moto Canada