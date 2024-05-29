Canadian Motorcycle Voice comes to New Brunswick unveiling booming Economic Impact

Economic Impact Study Reveals Motorcycle Industry’s Contributions of $679 Million Total Output and $352 Million to GDP, fueling Provincial Consultations

Moto Canada representatives are in New Brunswick with its partners to reveal the significant economic impact that the motorcycle and off-highway vehicles (OHV) industry has had on the province over the past year. According to the most comprehensive economic impact study in the sector’s history, the industry has contributed a total of $679 million in economic output and $352 million to the province’s GDP.

Today, May 29, Moto Canada is engaging with government officials to highlight the industry’s economic contributions and the importance of prioritizing safety for this rapidly growing sector. These discussions are critical opportunities to shape policies that safeguard riders on every road and trail.

The study indicates that off-highway vehicle sales alone accounted for $101.4 million in one year, underscoring the industry’s rapid growth in New Brunswick and the imperative to ensure rider safety.

“These findings are more than just numbers; they’re a testament to the spirit of the province. From igniting tourism with $374 million to creating 3,852 jobs, the industry is about more than just riding—it’s about driving economic prosperity,” said Landon French, Moto Canada President and CEO.

With June approaching, the meetings also included discussions about Off-Road Safety Month.

“As we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of QuadNB, we remain focused on developing a safe provincial quad trail system connecting all Federation clubs. Over the past six years, we’ve seen more families joining the sport. In 2023, we sold over 32,000 trail permits, indicating over 55,000 enthusiasts enjoying quadding. The sport is growing, with many municipalities and businesses now welcoming QuadNB and its clubs,” said Ray Croft, President of QuadNB.

Kyle Simpson, President of the New Brunswick Dirt Rider’s Association, added: “As off-road motorcycle sport and recreation grow in New Brunswick, so does the New Brunswick Dirt Rider’s Association (NBDRA). We’ve expanded from a vibrant Harescramble race series to include rides for off-road, dual-sport, and adventure bike enthusiasts. The NBDRA is committed to collaborating with the New Brunswick Government and QuadNB to improve trail access while prioritizing safety, the environment, and good trail citizenship.”

By the Numbers:

Within New Brunswick, the motorcycle and off-highway vehicles industry produces:

$679.7 million total economic impact

3,852 jobs

$174.2 million in taxes

$120.9 million in retail sales of vehicles, parts, and accessories

$374.5 million in total economic output from tourism

To access the entire study and more: click here.

Source: Moto Canada