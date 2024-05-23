BidMoto Launches Canada’s First Online Motorcycle Auction Platform

BidMoto, Canada’s only online auction site for motorcycle enthusiasts, is excited to announce that our auction platform is LIVE. BidMoto offers a unique space for buying and selling a wide range of motorcycles, from rare vintage finds to the latest high-performance models. BidMoto featured a variety of motorcycles in its first online auction, highlighting an array of unique and sought-after bikes. “We’re thrilled to introduce BidMoto to the motorcycle community,” says Chris Avarello, Founder and CEO, “Our platform is designed to bring together buyers and sellers in a dynamic, secure online environment, and we can’t wait to showcase our first motorcycles for auction.”

From the age of 5, founder, Chris Avarello, was obsessed with motorcycles and remembers riding his dirt bike over and over again in the empty fields near his cousin’s home in rural Ottawa. As he grew older, he began racing Motocross and continues road and track riding to this day. The idea for BidMoto grew out of Chris’s frustrations in trying to buy and sell motorcycles privately. When buying, it was incredibly difficult to get responses from sellers and when he was trying to sell, he was constantly bombarded with text messages, calls and emails from people who were not serious or who were making outrageously low offers.

Says Chris, “I was tired of all this, and that’s why I started BidMoto. To create a place where all motorcyclists could enjoy the thrill of buying and selling the one item we are most passionate about and connect on the one thing we all have in common, motorcycles.”

BidMoto’s user-friendly website provides an engaging online auction experience and a rich community for motorcycle enthusiasts. Registered members can conveniently bid on their desired motorcycles, access detailed descriptions, view high-quality images, and learn about the history of each bike.

In addition to its auction features, BidMoto offers a streamlined selling process. Motorcycle owners can list their bikes, establish reserve prices, and interact with potential buyers, all within the platform’s integrated messaging system. Ensuring the authenticity and quality of the motorcycles listed, BidMoto upholds high standards of verification for buyers and sellers alike. This commitment encourages a reliable and trustworthy marketplace for both buyers and sellers.

Informations: https://www.bidmoto.com/

BidMoto is an online auction platform dedicated to creating a vibrant community for motorcycle enthusiasts. By offering a secure, accessible, and user-friendly platform, BidMoto is poised to become the premier destination for purchasing and selling unique and desirable motorcycles.The talented team behind BidMoto is passionate about motorcycles and motorcycle culture.

