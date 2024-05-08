EARPEACE Launches MOTO PRO ADVENTURE EDITION for Spring Riding Motorcycle Safety

Although winter was long, MOTO folks can now hit the open road with EARPEACE’s triple-patented Contour™ earplugs. Crafted to conform perfectly to the ear canal, they offer an unparalleled fit, ensuring maximum comfort even during extended rides.

Available in a 27dB PRO filter set, the MOTO PRO ADVENTURE EDITION includes their Contour™ Earplugs in small, medium, and large sizes along with an aluminum carrying case.

Engineered to maintain crystal-clear communications while effectively reducing wind noise, EARPEACE’s filter technology ensures riders stay connected and aware of their surroundings without compromising on audio quality.

With motorcyclists at risk of permanently damaging their hearing after just 15 minutes of riding at 62mph, earplugs are the easiest way for riders to protect their hearing and prevent Noise Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL) and are recommended by the Motorcycle Safety Foundation as part of the necessary personal protection gear for motorcyclists. Even for those who have quiet motorcycles and wear a full-face helmet, long-term exposure to wind noise without the use of earplugs can cause permanent hearing damage.

On a mission to enhance the world’s experiences and prevent NIHL, EARPEACE recently was granted their third patent. Additionally, EARPEACE is trusted by Nexx Helmets, The House Institute, the leading institute on hearing health research, in addition to NPR Music, Red Bull, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and more.

For more information, visit www.earpeace.com.

SOURCE: EARPEACE