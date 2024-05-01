Moto Canada Launches Motorcycle Safety Month

Moto Canada to promote safe driving and meet with government officials throughout May

Moto Canada, the country’s leading industry association representing motorcycle and powersport brands, is marking National On-Road Motorcycle Safety Month this May by pushing car drivers to pay attention to vulnerable road users like motorcycles.

This month, Moto Canada will be meeting with key government officials in multiple provinces to discuss measures that will increase motorcycle rider safety.

“There are more motorcycles on the road than ever before and we look forward to working with governments across the country to make our roads safer,” President and CEO Landon French said.

Of particular concern is the behaviour of car drivers. Recent federal data highlights critical insights into motorcycle fatalities between 2016 and 2020, when over half (55 per cent) involved two or more vehicles.

According to medical experts, most motorcycle collisions involve intersection-related incidents. These collisions typically involve turns across opposing traffic or T-bone collisions, where the front of one vehicle collides with the side of another. These findings highlight the need for heightened awareness and enhanced safety measures to mitigate the risks motorcyclists face on our roads.

“Motorcyclists, face higher risks on our roads, often struggling to be noticed by other motorists,” French said. “Distracted driving by car drivers is a significant risk and we need to have an environment where all road users can navigate and reach their destination safely.”

This May, Moto Canada is partnering with the Ontario Provincial Police, the Canada Safety Council, la Fédération Motocycliste du Québec, the Alberta Motorcycle Safety Society, and the BC Coalition of Motorcyclists to increase awareness.

“We are proud to align with Moto Canada in our shared commitment to promoting motorcycle safety. Together, we strive to safeguard the well-being of riders throughout the season,” said Paul A. Beaton, Provincial Motorcycle Coordinator from the Ontario Provincial Police.

Moto Canada also offers three key pieces of advice — along with following the rules of the road to protect motorcycle riders:

Look for motorcycles: Take an extra moment to look for motorcycles, whether you’re changing lanes or turning at intersections.

Take an extra moment to look for motorcycles, whether you’re changing lanes or turning at intersections. Check again: Motorcycles may look farther away than they are. It may also be difficult to judge a motorcycle’s speed. When checking traffic to turn at an intersection or into (or out of) a driveway, predict a motorcycle is closer than it looks.

Motorcycles may look farther away than they are. It may also be difficult to judge a motorcycle’s speed. When checking traffic to turn at an intersection or into (or out of) a driveway, predict a motorcycle is closer than it looks. Give More Space:Allow more following distance and expect motorcycles to slow without a brake light.

Moto Canada understands motorcyclists ride with safety in mind and offers these three tips for riders:

AGAT (All Gear at All Times) — Helmets and safety gear are vital when out riding, whether it on two wheels on the road or riding through the bush on a four-wheel ATV.

— Helmets and safety gear are vital when out riding, whether it on two wheels on the road or riding through the bush on a four-wheel ATV. Maintenance — Equipment that is properly maintained reduces the risk of mechanical failures in the middle of a ride. Before getting your bikes or ATVs out for this year’s riding season, get them properly maintained — oil change, fluid check, brake inspection. This is often best handled by a professional.

— Equipment that is properly maintained reduces the risk of mechanical failures in the middle of a ride. Before getting your bikes or ATVs out for this year’s riding season, get them properly maintained — oil change, fluid check, brake inspection. This is often best handled by a professional. Staying Visible— When riding on the road, avoid the blind spots of cars and trucks with whom you are sharing the space. Wear gear that is bright and easily seen, if not outright reflective. If other drivers can see you, they can avoid you.

While motorcycle riders can take these steps, they can’t do it alone. All drivers and motorists have a responsibility to do their part by paying attention, staying alert, and driving safely.

“Safety awareness should be at the forefront of all our priorities. One less collision may mean one less fatality and one less loss for family members, ultimately ensuring that riders can enjoy the sport more safely,” said Jackie Barbe, Vehicle Programs National Manager from the Canada Safety Council.

The Canada Safety Council is a national proponent of safety, including motorcycle safety. As a leading champion for driver improvement and specialty vehicle courses, the Canada Safety Council also offers key training for motorcycle safety.

These can be viewed here.

“Our ultimate goal is to get more Canadians riding, and one of the keys to doing that is making it as safe as possible,” French said. “More safety means more growth and riders, for an industry that we now know is making massive contributions, not only to our culture, but also to our economy.”

Moto Canada and its partners recently released the most comprehensive economic impact study ever done in the sector, revealing the industry contributes more than $17 billion in total economic output and $9 billion to Canada’s GDP every year, supporting more than 88,000 jobs and billions in government revenue.