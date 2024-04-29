29th annual MLA Ride is May 2nd, 2024

Back by community demand, BCCOM presents the 29th Annual MLA Ride taking place at the Legislative Assembly on May 2nd, 2024 as the official kick-off to May is Motorcycle Awareness Month.

This year, we’ve joined forces across the county with Moto Canada, who will be a part of this important event. Moto Canada is the nation’s leading industry association representing the interests of the world’s best powersports brands. Moto Canada is a driving force, uniting Canadians with the exhilarating world of powersports and, as industry advocates, championing Canadians’ ability to ride both on and off-road.

“We are thrilled to join forces with the BC Coalition of Motorcyclists to further our commitment to rider safety and awareness,” said Landon French, President and CEO at Moto Canada. “BCCOM`s tireless efforts align perfectly with our mission to promote responsible riding practices and educate riders about safety measures. Together, we aim to create a safer environment for motorcyclists in British Columbia.”

Moto Canada recently spearheaded an extensive Economic Impact Study on Canada’s motorcycle and off-highway vehicles (OHV) industry, yielding insightful findings. The study revealed that in British Columbia alone, the industry generates an annual economic impact totaling $2.5 billion and sustains more than 12,500 full-time employment positions. Additionally, it identified the industry’s substantial contribution of over $440 million in tax revenue and its role in generating tourism spending exceeding $1.2 billion.

To view the entire study, click here.

BCCOM is proud to have the Honourable Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike

Farnworth speaking on behalf of the BC government and ICBC.

“Motorcycle safety is a top priority for our government, and events like the 29th Annual MLA Ride play a crucial role in raising awareness and promoting responsible riding practices.” said

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “I am proud to support initiatives that educate drivers about the importance of sharing the road safely, especially during the upcoming summer months. By working together with organizations like the BC Coalition of Motorcyclists and Moto Canada, we can create a safer environment for all road users.”

The Coalition hopes this event will bring awareness to all drivers during the upcoming

summer months and will help teach everyone how best to share the road, to hopefully prevent as many accidents as possible in B.C. Motorcyclists are a vulnerable class of road users, their smaller size can make it more difficult for other drivers to spot them on the road and gauge their distance. Last year B.C.’s riding season started off with a particularly alarming number of fatal accidents and we need to have strong presence before the riding season is in full swing.

The ride leaves at 9:00 am from the Tsawwassen ferry terminal, riders from the mainland will meet up with the island riders at Mayfair Mall on Blanshard Street in Victoria at 11:00 am and then proceed to the Legislature Buildings to take the MLA’s for a ride on their lunch hour and let them experience firsthand the thrill of motorcycling. At the last MLA Ride, we had over 40 motorcyclists show up in support of this great event.

The B.C. Coalition of Motorcyclists is an activism and lobbying organization that works on behalf of all motorcyclists in the province of BC and has been instrumental in promoting motorcycle safety, education, and awareness.

For more information, visit https://bccom-bc.com/.

Sources: BCCOM / BCCOM Foundation Alliance and Moto Canada