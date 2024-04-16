Indian Motorcycle Factory Rider Troy Herfoss Secures First-Career King of the Baggers Victory

Three-Time Australian Superbike Champion Troy Herfoss Takes First & Second at Circuit of The Americas Alongside MotoGP

In what proved to be an exciting weekend at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) during MotoGP, Indian Motorcycle factory rider, and three-time Australian Superbike Champion, Troy Herfoss secured his first-career King of the Baggers (KOTB) class win aboard the S&S Indian Challenger. In his first season racing baggers, Herfoss has proved to be a fierce competitor for the series championship, sitting second overall through four races.

Starting the weekend off hot, Herfoss won the Mission Foods Challenge and its $5,000 prize. After two qualifying sessions, Herfoss earned a front row starting position for Race 1. Despite starting third on the grid, Herfoss found himself mid pack early in the race. Having never raced at COTA and learning the track by playing a video game, Herfoss put on a master class, as he maneuvered his way to the front of the pack and into a three-way battle heading into the final lap. Ultimately, it was Herfoss taking the win by .295 of a second. Herfoss was joined on the podium by fellow Indian Motorcycle factory rider and 2022 KOTB Champion Tyler O’Hara, who captured his first podium of the 2024 season.

“It’s an honor to be standing here today and get my first win at COTA during MotoGP,” said Herfoss. “It’s early in the season, and I’m getting more and more seat time aboard the S&S Indian Challenger. It’s an incredible motorcycle – fast and smooth, but at 620-pounds, it’s like nothing I have ever raced before. With each lap and every race, I learn something new and gain even more confidence.”

While it’s Herfoss’ first move into bagger racing, his S&S Indian Challenger and S&S factory team are no strangers to the competition – having won the 2020 inaugural race and 2022 championship title with O’Hara piloting. Herfoss’ skills, paired with O’Hara’s experience, S&S’ engineering, and the Indian Challenger’s performance, make him a legitimate competitor for the 2024 title.

To start his KOTB career, Herfoss has never missed a podium, adding three second place finishes and to his one win. Herfoss is firmly planted second overall, 10 points behind the lead and 24 points ahead of third.

MotoAmerica’s Mission King of the Baggers season continues at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta April 19-21.

The S&S Indian Challenger race team is sponsored by S&S, Progressive, Mission Foods, Drag Specialties, Parts Unlimited, and Performance Finance.

For more information on Indian Motorcycle Racing, visit IndianMotorcycle.com and follow along on Facebook, X and Instagram.

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE®

Indian Motorcycle Company is America’s First Motorcycle Company®. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America’s most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit www.indianmotorcycle.com.

INDIAN and INDIAN MOTORCYCLE are registered trademarks of Indian Motorcycle International, LLC. Always wear a helmet, protective clothing and eyewear and insist your passenger does the same. Ride within the limits of the law and your own abilities. Read, understand and follow your owner’s manual. Never ride under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

ABOUT S&S® CYCLE

S&S® Cycle was born from a passion for racing and has spent over six decades building performance for the powersports market. Their unwavering focus on quality, reliability and top shelf power has made S&S® Cycle the absolute leader in high performance on the street and track.

Source: Indian Motorcycle Racing