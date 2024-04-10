STRiX responds to FIM’s plan for MXGP championship

STRiX eMotors Ltd., a leading manufacturer of hard-enduro electric motorbikes, has shared its thoughts on the recent news coming from International Motorcycle Federation (FIM) about creating a supportive class called MXEP for motocross bikes with electric drive.

While at STRiX we are focused more on military-grade and hard-enduro electric motorbikes, we are considering what this FIM decision on MXGP field could mean for hard-enduro racing in the near future. Instead of dividing things up, STRiX would like to see more real competition based on new engineering solutions regardless of the drivetrain type.

Historically, while the transition from two-stroke to four-stroke engines brought substantial changes, it did not result in the creation of separate competition classes. Now, we are facing similar situation with electric drives entering MX world, the home yard of MXGP.

At STRiX, we firmly believe in open competition allowing electric motorbikes to compete directly with ICE (Internal Combustion Engine). With shared pool of professional riders, the clash of engineering solutions and innovation would make the competition even more interesting.

Regardless the competition circles, STRiX have the mission to perform with excellence, to serve and bring true enjoyment to its riders and fans.

Source: STRIX