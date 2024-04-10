Canada’s motorcycle and off-highway vehicle industry contributes billions to the economy

Economic impact study offers biggest look at industry’s contributions, with $17.3 billion in output and $9 billion in GDP

Canada’s motorcycle and off-highway vehicles (OHV) industry has an annual total economic impact of $17.3 billion, with an additional $9 billion in total GDP, according to the most in-depth economic impact study done in the sector’s history.

The study, commissioned by Moto Canada, The Motorcyclists Confederation of Canada and the Canadian Quad Council, and completed by MNP LLP, provides the most comprehensive look at the industry’s contributions to the economy — analyzing jobs, vehicle and equipment sales, tourism and more.

The study found the industry employs more than 88,300 people and contributes over $3.2 billion in total government and fee revenue.

Moto Canada President and CEO Landon French says what’s more important than the numbers is what they represent.

“This research shows both the scale and the stakes when it comes to the powersport industry in Canada,” French said. “When we consult with government, lead a safety campaign or promote our activity to new riders, that it’s much more than just transportation or recreation – we are a significant contributor to the economy and identity of Canada.”

To put some of these numbers in perspective, the direct and indirect employment generated by on-road and OHV recreation is equivalent to the number of jobs created through the construction of approximately 36,600 homes.

Provincially, Quebec is the leader of the industry, contributing $4.2 billion in output, $2.2 billion in GDP and providing a third of Canada’s jobs.

“Those involved in the powersports industry aren’t just building and selling vehicles, running businesses, clubs and schools and contributing to tourism, they are ultimately helping people explore all of the beauty of this country on and off-road,” added Peter Melish, president of the Canadian Quad Council and Geoff Jilg, president of the Motorcyclists Confederation of Canada.

In addition to recreation, these vehicles are used in industries such as agriculture, forestry, mining, search and rescue and energy.

“Knowing the full scale of this industry is something everyone involved in it should know, whether it’s people selling vehicles in stores, or government working on rules and regulations for it,” said Guillaume Ferland, Chair of Moto Canada. “We are so proud to work in this space and serve those who ride.”

To learn more about the full study, click here.

Sources: Moto Canada, Canadian Quad Council and Motorcyclists Confederation of Canada