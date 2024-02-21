Triumph reveals new TF 250-X specification announced for new motocross bike

TF 250-X has a class-leading power-to-weight ratio and the highest specification components

Designed and developed by Triumph’s world leading engineers in close collaboration with motocross/supercross champions

Will be backed by a network of Triumph dealers and new 24/7 online parts supply system

Triumph Motorcycles has officially launched the new TF 250-X, revealing a class-leading power to weight ratio and the most complete specification package ever to launch into the ultra-competitive 250cc motocross market.

Developed entirely by Triumph in close collaboration with racing champions including Ricky Carmichael and Iván Cervantes, the new four stroke competition model is an all-new ground-up design. The performance racing powertrain and unique aluminum chassis are ultra compact and super light, with all the best components on the market, already fitted out of the crate.

With a focused and aggressive style, the TF 250-X is slim, yet bold. It will be instantly recognizable on the track, with its minimal and lightweight presence and distinctive Triumph Racing Yellow and Black graphics scheme.

A network of Triumph dealers will offer sales, service, parts, and a new dedicated range of apparel. The network will be backed by a mobile-optimized 24/7 online parts supply system, so owners can order for express delivery, straight from the track.

Triumph Motorcycles’ Chief Product Manager, Steve Sargent, said: “The launch of the TF 250-X is the culmination of a significant commitment and investment from Triumph, to not just bring a totally new bike to the motocross world, but to deliver a winning performance. To achieve this, we are focused on delivering the most complete package for any riding level, from champion to amateur.

This bike is 100% Triumph, conceived, designed, developed, and manufactured by our world leading chassis and engine teams, with expert support from our racing champions. We started with a blank sheet of paper and began an all-new ground-up design including a new engine, a new chassis, and new electronics.”

Performance Racing Powertrain

Triumph has developed an all-new performance racing powertrain. The new competition four stroke single is ultra compact and super light, with a forged aluminum piston and titanium valves. The engine also has diamond-like carbon low-friction coatings, lightweight magnesium covers, and an Exedy Belleville clutch.

Advanced engine management and tunability is complemented by the optional accessory MX Tune Pro app, enabling riders to use real-time user selectable mapping, a real-time engine sensor dashboard, and live diagnostic functionality, through a controlled and programmable engine management system.

Aluminum Chassis

The unique aluminum chassis has a high strength, lightweight spine frame with twin cradles, designed for the optimum balance of performance, mass, and flexibility. The total weight of the bike will see the new TF 250-X set a new benchmark for the best ‘power-to-weight’ ratio in the category. It also delivers a high level of tunability to suit different riders and styles.

Top Tier Specification

The TF 250-X features premium, top tier componentry throughout, adding up to an unrivalled specification for a production bike in this category. KYB suspension tops the list, with 48mm AOS coil forks, forged and machined 7075-T6 aluminum triple clamps, and a three-way piggyback coil rear shock.

The premium Brembo braking system features twin 24mm piston floating front calipers, a single 26mm piston floating rear caliper, and Galfer 260mm front and 220mm rear discs. The DirtStar 7000 Series aluminum rims and machined aluminum hubs are fitted with Pirelli Scorpion MX32 mid-soft tires. Finally, Pro-Taper ACF carbon core bars and ODI half-waffle lock on grips complete the set up.

Competition Accessories

In addition to the high level of specification already included as standard, Triumph has worked with premium brands to create a dedicated range of competition accessories to further enhance performance and capability.

These accessories include:

Akrapovič full titanium exhaust system

XTrig hole shot device

Athena LC-GPA launch control module with rider-selectable enhanced traction control and launch control settings and LED engine speed indicator

MX Tune Pro wi-fi module

Performance gripper seat and seat cover

Bodywork replacement kit

Triumph off-road dealers will also be stocking a new clothing range, available alongside the new TF 250-X. Launched by Triumph in partnership with Alpinestars, the range includes Motocross and Enduro boots and apparel.

Specialist Triumph MX Dealers

From Spring 2024, specialist Triumph Off-Road / Dual Sport dealers will begin carrying the new Triumph off-road product. These Triumph dealers will be fully trained to provide a comprehensive sales, service, parts, clothing, and race support experience that meets the needs and expectations of off-road riders.

This network will be backed up with a unique 24/7 parts and accessories supply system. Available from the Triumph website, the new electronic parts and accessory catalog will be fully optimized for mobile, so riders can search for parts and place orders while out at the track. Riders can select what they need, check availability and price, and place an order for express delivery, standard delivery, or click and collect from their local Triumph off-road dealer.

Racing Pedigree

Triumph’s globally renowned engineering teams bring expertise in precision engineering, innovation, and award-winning quality. These teams are behind Triumph’s greatest modern racing achievements, including the Moto2TM championship where Triumph engines have helped to transform the class, setting new Moto2 lap and speed records at tracks around the world. From factory World Supersport racing, to multiple Supersport wins at the Isle of Man TT and the Daytona 200, the teams are focused on success.

The team has been supported by some of the biggest names in motocross, including the greatest MX rider of all time, Ricky Carmichael. He has worked with the Triumph chassis and engine teams across the journey of scoping, prototyping, testing, and development.

Ricky Carmichael said, “The TF 250-X is an incredible bike. This is the bike that we set out to build. When you talk about the chassis, the powertrain, the components – it’s the best of everything you could ever want. And whether you’re a professional rider or an amateur rider, you will not be disappointed. I love this bike; it’s been such an honor to be part of the project with such an iconic brand.”

Iván Cervantes, five times enduro world champion, five times Spanish MX champion and Dakar finisher has also worked across the project with Triumph’s in-house teams to bring his experience to the Triumph bike development and prototyping.

With a team like this and the TF 250-X on the start line, Triumph is well placed to begin its motocross racing program in 2024. Entering the prestigious FIM Motocross World Championship for 2024, Triumph Racing will compete with a factory supported program set-up in partnership with Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni, one of the sport’s most experienced and successful team owners. Thierry will start his campaign with two of Triumph’s all-new 250cc 4-stroke MX bikes in the 2024 MX2 class, supported by Monster Energy.

Underpinning the commitment to win, Team Manager Vincent Bereni is leading a crew of highly experienced technical staff all focused on bringing Triumph to the pinnacle of racing performance. Thierry and Vincent’s past racing record speaks for itself – with over 80 MXGP World Championship victories.

Clément Desalle, who joined the team as test rider, is a very experienced racer, competing at the highest level in the MXGP World Championship for 15 years. As one of the most consistent racers in the series, he claimed three Vice Champion finishes, was third in the World Championship three times and twice finished fourth. Finishing on the top step of the podium 23 times in his career, he was also crowned the Pro Open Belgian champion.

Triumph Racing’s US SuperMotocross World Championship Team is headed up by the highly talented Bobby Hewitt and team manager Steve ‘Scuba’ Westfall – this duo has proved over and over that they know how to win. They brought in a talented team including Dave Arnold, an industry AMA Hall of Fame legend for chassis development and Dudley Cramond, with over 25 years of experience of building race winning engines. The team will field the all-new TF 250-X motorcycles in the 2024 World Championship.

Availability

The TF 250-X will start from $9,995 USD / $11,495 CAD, and orders can be placed now at Triumph’s new motocross dealers, with bikes available for delivery from late Spring 2024. For more information or to find your local dealer visit: https://www.triumph-motorcycles.ca/.

Further information about the launch of a TF 450-X and the highly anticipated dual sport range from Triumph Motorcycles will follow later in 2024.

Specifications

ENGINE & TRANSMISSION Type Single Cylinder 4-Stroke DOHC Capacity 249.95 cc Bore 78 mm Stroke 52.3 mm Compression 14.4 System Dell’Orto EFI Exhaust Single Silencer Final Drive 13/48 Clutch Wet Multi-Plate Belleville Spring Gearbox 5 Speed CHASSIS Frame Aluminum, Spine Swingarm Aluminum Fabrication Front Wheel 21″ x 1.6″ Rear Wheel 19″ x 1.85″ Front Tire 80/100 – 21 Rear Tire 100/90 – 19 Front Suspension KYB 1.89” (48mm) Coil Spring Fork, Compression/Rebound Adjustment, 310mm Travel Rear Suspension KYB Coil, Compression Adjustment (H and L Speed), Rebound Adjustment, 12.2” (305mm) Travel Front Brakes Brembo Twin 0.94” (24mm) Piston, 10.24” (260mm) Disc Rear Brakes Brembo Single 1.02” (26mm) Piston, 8.66” (220mm) Disc Instrument Display and Functions Hour Meter, Multifunction Switch Cubes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Width Handlebars 32.91” (836mm) Height Without Mirror 50” (1270mm) Seat Height 37.8” (960mm) Wheelbase 58.74” (1492mm) Rake 27.4º Trail 4.57” (116mm) Wet Weight 229.28lb (104kg) Tank Capacity 1.85 gal (7 L)

Source: Triumph