Kawasaki Announces 2023 Team Green Contingency Winners

Canadian Kawasaki Motors would like to congratulate all the riders who participated in the 2023 Kawasaki Team Green contingency program aboard Kawasaki KX and KLX motorcycles. Team Green participants competed in a nationwide competition for the Team Green Grand Prize of a brand-new 2024 KX or KLX motorcycle.
We are happy to announce that Quebec rider Ludovik Rivard is the 2023 Kawasaki Team Green Grand Prize winner and will receive his choice of a 2024 Kawasaki KX or KLX!
As well as the Kawasaki Grand Prize, contingency credits were awarded to riders across a wide range of categories, including Amateur, Ladies Pro and Veteran with the following riders taking home prizes:
Team Green Grand Prize: Ludovik Rivard
Provincial/Regional Contingency Prizes
Alberta
1st: Joel Bergquist
2nd: Josh Bergquist
3rd: Abby Bergquist
Atlantic
1st: Tyler Herkert
2nd: Brooke Johnson
3rd: Alexandre Lamarre
Manitoba
1st: Matthew Stokes
2nd: Megan Hamm
Quebec
1st: Ludovik Rivard
2nd: Antoine Poirier
Ontario
1st: Shelby Rempel
2nd: Ethan Way
3rd: Greyson Stieler
Saskatchewan
1st: Leo Hickey
2nd: Eli Hickey
3rd: Luke Hodgins
Top Female Rider (Amateur)
1st: Abby Bergquist
2nd: Reyna Tiebs
3rd: Lucinda Milford
Best Rider by Age Group
Under 12: Eli Hickey
Under 20: Leo Hickey
Under 30: Tyler Herkert
Top Female Rider (Pro)
1st: Megan Hamm
2nd: Cindy Trudel
Veteran*:
1st: Luc LeBlanc
2nd: Josh Penner
3rd: Reyna Tiebs
*Veteran riders receive contingency payment down to third because they are ineligible for the Team Green Grand Prize.
Model-Specific Contingency Prizes
Contingency is awarded to the following riders who scored the most points on their respective models:
KX65: Eli Hickey
KX85: Ludovik Rivard
KX112: Leo Hickey
KX250: Joel Bergquist
KX450: Luke Hodgins
Non-MX contingency award, Dakker Payne. Payne won $5,000 as the best-placed rider in the category for riders competing in off-road, enduro, scramble, Flat Track, and Mini CSBK. Ethan Way was the second-placed rider in that category.
These riders will receive contingency credits to use on the purchase of a Kawasaki motorcycle or genuine Kawasaki parts and accessories at their preferred Kawasaki dealer. Prize amounts can be found in the Team Green Rules 2023 at results.teamgreencanada.ca
The highest scoring Team Green dealer was Lethal Motorsports from Lloydminster, Alberta with a total of 784 points earned by their roster of 6 racers.
Thank you to all Kawasaki Team Green racers for your hard work, dedication, and passion for the sport and motocross and off-roading racing. We look forward to seeing you back at the races in 2024.
Let the Good Times Roll.
