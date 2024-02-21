Introducing the KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO – The Breast, reborn

The 2024 KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO has erupted into the Naked segment without warning, sending a clear message to the competition; There is a new BEAST on the prowl.

With 2024 marking 30 YEARS OF DUKE, the all-new KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO has evolved into the most fearsome iteration yet, ripping into the tarmac with pure ferocity – with a new, more aggressive look to match.

For 2024, THE BEAST has undergone a striking aposematic evolution, sending a clear warning message to anyone brave enough to take it on. An all-new LED headlight unit dominates, with new tank spoilers and added winglets making it known that it is not to be messed with. A further reduced subframe cover eliminates the brake light making for an even sharper, pure look and riding experience. With a lower overall profile and more emphasis placed on the compact chassis, the KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO looks more muscular and aggressive than ever before. In short, KTM upped the attitude, by lowering the altitude.

A redesigned air intake and airbox see a revised fuel tank with an overall tank capacity of 4.6 gallons (17.5 liters), which is an increase of 1.5 liters over the predecessor. This not only takes the riding range up, but also performs an important ergonomic function. In the hunt for grams, every panel has been calculated for optimum thickness and minimized where possible, with new tank spoilers and added winglets increasing downforce.

However, it is the lightweight and ‘smart’ headlight design that makes the biggest visual impact. Weighing in at nearly 700 g less than the previous unit, and boasting an alien-like design, it adds an all-new aggressive glare to the KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO. Position and daytime running lights are located on the profile of the headlight, which auto-adjusts in intensity according to ambient light conditions thanks to a light sensor integrated into the dashboard.