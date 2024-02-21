2024 FC 250 and FC 450 Rockstar Edition models take customization and performance to an exciting new level

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY ALLOWS RIDERS TO CUSTOMIZE THEIR MACHINE WHILE RIDING ANALYTICS HELP IMPROVE SKILLS AND LAP TIMES

Husqvarna Motorcycles is excited to unveil the latest high-performance, factory race team-inspired motocross models for 2024 – the FC 250 Rockstar Edition and the FC 450 Rockstar Edition. Both machines are equipped with advanced technology, giving all riders complete control over power and handling characteristics, which ensures a definitive on-track advantage.

For 2024, the FC 250 Rockstar Edition rejoins the long-established FC 450 Rockstar Edition in the Husqvarna Motorcycles line-up. In addition to new frames and revised suspension settings, both machines continue to be expertly assembled with a comprehensive list of race-tested Technical Accessories. Factory Racing wheels and triple clamps, together with an FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer are found on each model with the latest Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics completing the builds.

Unique to the Rockstar Edition models are the headlining components found on each machine – the new Connectivity Unit Offroad (CUO), which is fitted to the fork leg behind the front number plate along with the front-fender-mounted GPS sensor. Once the CUO is paired with the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles App on a rider’s smartphone, and with the ENGINE feature on the app open, a choice of pre-set engine maps based on pre-defined track conditions can be easily activated, customized, and saved. Riders can also refine the engine braking, the Launch and Traction Control settings, as well as the sensitivity of the Quickshifter for a truly personalized riding experience.

As well as offering the ability to create multiple engine map settings, the app includes suspension set-up recommendations to ensure riders compete with the best set-up on every type of circuit. Additionally, the GPS sensor records every on-track session and allows riders to analyze their performance within the RIDER feature, which is powered by LITPro, inside the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles App. This is particularly beneficial for riders looking to find the fastest lines on a racetrack in order to reduce their lap times.