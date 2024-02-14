Family Ride: Toronto’s Motorcycle and Powersport Show includes features for attendees of all ages

From getting kids on their first bike and She Rides Night, to a virtual race and intro to Motocross and much more, come down to the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place, Feb. 16-18

Moto Canada’s Toronto Motorcycle and Powersport Show, presented by NFP Insurance, brings features the entire family can enjoy, including ride adventures for kids, a virtual racing experience an exciting intro into motocross.

Making its debut at the Toronto show is the MX Paddock presented by Jetwerx, which will showcase and educate attendees about the history of Canadian Motocross, featuring top riders.

Also making its highly-anticipated return is Biker Down, a racing simulator where attendees hop on a bike and take their best ride on a virtual racetrack.

Other Family features will include:

Stacyc Demo Rides: Young kids can get their start on electric bikes on an indoor course

Young kids can get their start on electric bikes on an indoor course Yamaha Riding Academy: Kids 6-12 can put on full gear and get a tutorial on their first motorbike; YRA will also include guided tours of their race team truck

Kids 6-12 can put on full gear and get a tutorial on their first motorbike; YRA will also include guided tours of their race team truck Moto Intro: Not just for kids, adults can don a helmet and get on a bike for the first time as well

Not just for kids, adults can don a helmet and get on a bike for the first time as well She Rides Night: Buy One, Get One Free starting at 5:00 p.m. Friday for ladies at the door, with prize giveaways

Buy One, Get One Free starting at 5:00 p.m. Friday for ladies at the door, with prize giveaways ExPLR Adventure Zone: Adventure Riding display featuring information booth, expert speakers, bar and more

Adventure Riding display featuring information booth, expert speakers, bar and more Gear and Products: Along with the latest bikes, shop for the best gear, equipment, industry merchandise; plus look out for local dealers, associations and giveways.

LOCATION: Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place — 100 Princes’ Blvd, Toronto, ON, M6K 3C3

HOURS:

Friday, Feb 16: 12:00PM – 9:00PM

Saturday, Feb 17: 10:00AM – 8:00PM

Sunday, Feb 18: 10:00AM – 5:00PM

ADMISSION: Online tickets are now on sale at https://motocanada.com/shows/toronto

Source: Moto Canada