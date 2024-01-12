Triumph to launch “The British Invasion Tour”

ALL NEW 2024 MODELS WILL BE ON DISPLAY

INCLUDING TF 250-X AND SOON TO BE ANNOUNCED NEW 660 MODEL

TOUR VISITING 20 CITIES ACROSS THE UNITED STATES

On Tuesday, January 9th, Triumph Motorcycles America kicks-off a 20 city tour which will showcase an impressive array of all-new motorcycles. In 2024 Triumph is introducing an incredible amount of all-new motorcycles, and poised to make a major impact in the North American motorcycle market, reminiscent of when British rock bands took America by storm in the 60’s.

To celebrate the large wave of new model motorcycles, Triumph is hosting 20 “British Invasion Tour” events across the United States in January and February, where each of the new models will be showcased. At every event, Triumph enthusiasts will gather for an exclusive one night only first look at the new for ’24 models which are not yet in dealerships, while also enjoying live entertainment, a variety of activations, and some light food and beverages.

Adam VanderVeen, Marketing Director for Triumph Motorcycle America said, “It’s been a few years since Triumph has planned a tour like this, but with a line-up like Triumph is bringing for 2024 the time is right to host a series of new model release parties like only Triumph can, because every one of these game-changing new motorcycles deserves to be showcased. In addition to offering enthusiasts the chance to see the latest new models, the best part of these tour events is creating a premium brand experience for our owners and fans to come out and enjoy an evening together as a Triumph community.”

The British Invasion Tour will feature a curation of Triumph’s exciting new model year 2024 motorcycles, including:

All-New TF 250-X

Triumph Motorcycles has officially launched the new TF 250-X, revealing a class-leading power to weight ratio and the most complete specification package ever to launch into the ultra-competitive 250cc motocross market.

Developed entirely by Triumph in close collaboration with racing champions including Ricky Carmichael and Iván Cervantes, the new four stroke competition model is an all-new ground-up design. The performance racing powertrain and unique aluminum chassis are ultra compact and super light, with all the best components on the market, already fitted out of the crate.

All-New Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X

Born into a peerless bloodline, the Speed 400 joins Triumph’s most successful modern classic line-up, the Speed Twin 900 and 1200 while the Scrambler 400 X takes its rugged design cues from the Scrambler 900 and 1200, with an off-road pedigree that goes back to the first factory Scramblers of the 1950s.

Designed from the ground-up with a brand new single-cylinder, four-valve, liquid-cooled engine platform at their heart, these new models are designed to deliver a fun, agile, and confidence-inspiring ride for riders of all ages and experience levels.

Updated Scrambler 1200 XE & All-New Scrambler 1200 X

The cool and capable Scrambler 1200 XE hits the road in the new year sporting updates including latest-generation Brembo Stylema® calipers, new suspension with enhanced adjustability, enhanced styling details, and improved touring capability.

The new Scrambler 1200 X delivers the same exceptional core capability, commanding riding position, and torque-rich performance Scrambler customers love, combined with a generous specification of equipment and technology. Built to be more accessible, the Scrambler 1200 X has a seat height of 32.28”, reduced to 31.29” with the accessory low seat, and dedicated specification that offers exceptional functionality at a more competitive price.

Fully updated Tiger 900 Rally Pro & GT Pro

Delivering more power, torque, capability, and comfort, the new Tiger 900 range from Triumph Motorcycles is raising the bar for middleweight adventure bikes in 2024. The new line-up includes the Tiger 900 GT, GT Pro, and Rally Pro, each providing a significant step-up in performance and specification.

New for 2024 Special Edition Models

Celebrated as the ultimate café racer since 1964, the Triumph Thruxton will finish its final production run. In a fitting farewell to this award-winning motorcycle, Triumph has unveiled the Thruxton Final Edition, an exclusive and striking motorcycle with incredible specification, performance, capability, and timeless style.

Available for one year only, the new Triumph Stealth Edition models are an exclusive collection of eight beautiful Bonneville motorcycles. Each model features its own unique tank design which showcases a dramatic hand-painted finish that intensifies in the light to reveal vivid color.

Soon to be announced All-New 660 Model

A new legend is about to hit the streets. On January 9th, an all-new 660 Triumph motorcycle will be announced, and will be on display at the kick-off British Invasion Tour event in Los Angeles, California.

The British Invasion Tour is free and open to all. Guests must register to attend. All guests may RSVP and find details about each tour location at TriumphOnTour.com.

Photo credit: The British Invasion Tour