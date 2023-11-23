Dare to take the next step: discover the world of exploration with the revived KTM 790 ADVENTURE

KTM has given the travel segment the juiciest ‘throwback’ with the reinvigoration of the KTM 790 ADVENTURE: the original searing combo of torquey power, lithe handling and utter versatility but refreshed for 2024.

In 2018 the bike set the standard for a mix of energizing performance and empowerment. It defined the mid-weight motorcycling travel sector and a niche created by KTM. Riders could gas the KTM 790 ADVENTURE across either tarmac or the trail with commitment and confidence, knowing they would have the goods and specifications to manage a wide range of conditions or landscapes.

For 2024, the KTM 790 ADVENTURE was redesigned and redrafted in Mattighofen, Austria, when it was clear there was momentum for an overhaul of this ideal ‘first taste’ foil for people curious or anxious for adventure. The initial KTM 790 ADVENTURE twin cylinder LC8c motor was memorable for the torque and responsiveness, as well as the remarkable feeling of inertia it provided. For the bike’s comeback, KTM wanted even more ‘rideability’ from the LC8c but also tweaks that would meet the criteria for new emissions targets.

The 2024 KTM 790 ADVENTURE is now more stable at constant speed and has gained more cornering poise thanks to a 20% increase of rotating mass; an alteration that hasn’t compromised the highly rated agility of the motorcycle. Reworked throttle bodies bring a cleaner and more efficient connection due to the enhanced combustion, and the ‘knock control’ sensor affords a higher state of ignition and better capacity for low octane fuel; a reassuring characteristic for the different qualities of gasoline found while traveling. A reconfigured optional Quickshifter+ enables faster shifting; all of which can be heard through the very latest exhaust system with 2024 catalytic converter and pre-muffler. This is one of the largest modifications to ensure this vibrant generation of the KTM 790 ADVENTURE will be an impeccable choice for moving in, around and then outside of the city limits. The 9,300 mi (15,000 km) service intervals remain in concrete.

The dependability of the KTM 790 ADVENTURE is hiked with the reworked Power Assist Slipper Clutch with new friction plates and the engine breathes freer with a new airbox. The bike also benefits from the latest 6D sensor, otherwise known as the Inertia Management Unit, that can be found on larger KTM siblings like the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R and KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE models. This sophisticated device informs the Cornering Motorcycle Traction Control and other aspects such as ABS, Motor Slip Regulation and the administration of Ride Modes. In terms of features, the KTM 790 ADVENTURE holds very similar billing to its larger sibling: the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R. ABS programs now automatically switch between the Ride Modes, removing the need for more configuration.

Refined feeling comes from the 43 mm WP APEX Suspension fork at 200 mm travel with the same allotment for the shock, which has preload adjustability. The construction of the CroMo frame, in which the engine is used as a stressed member, guarantees a robust and stiff constitution for pillion and load-carrying, as well as clever positioning of the rear shock for a low seat height (33 in/840 mm).

A 5.3-gallon (20-liter) tank and generous fuel economy broaden the horizons of even the hardest adventure rider. For all the time spent in the comfy 2-piece saddle (which can be swapped and augmented through KTM’s PowerParts assortment for single or heated units) the 2024 KTM 790 ADVENTURE provides even more concessions to the eager traveler.

The tank follows the flow and lines of the bike where a new front mask gives way to an integrated fairing. The section still permits prime contact and the sensation of centralization that the rider can enjoy but is tougher and bolstered for the addition of mounts and other GPS devices if necessary. A new larger, higher screen provides more wind protection. The lights are full LED sets and the dashboard view is brighter and better with the 5” TFT reacting to ambient lighting and utilizing a redesigned menu system of new infographics for faster and easier customization. Syncing the KTMconnect App will now lead to even more beneficial navigational and travel options, such as profiling the ‘top 10’ calls and contacts and adjusting the parameters of turn-by-turn guidance on the go.

As with the forerunner to the 2024 edition, the KTM PowerParts range is plush with KTM 790 ADVENTURE components for protection or aesthetic add-ons. Owners won’t have to consider extra defense against hits and dents to the front of the bike, however, thanks to the light aluminum engine protector fitted as standard. The plastics (injected molded with graphics for more resistance) have also been reshaped to guard the tank and seat against unwanted knocks.

Don’t forget the distinctive KTM ADVENTURE looks: the 2024 KTM 790 ADVENTURE comes into two dynamic and catching colorways to mark the second coming.

2024 KTM 790 ADVENTURE Highlights:

– Superb performance and technical specifications in relation to price and segment competition

– Bodywork and ergonomic refinements for same unbeatable handling and light sensation

– LC8c engine with more rideable power and behavior

– New screen, front mask, 5” TFT display with redesigned menu system

– New PIRELLI SCORPION STR tires with large tread blocks for more offroad focus

The 2024 KTM 790 ADVENTURE will arrive at authorized KTM dealerships just in time to ring in the new year.

Source: KTM