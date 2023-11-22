The 2024 KTM 990 DUKE hits the bullseye with sniper-like accuracy

Heralding a massive leap forward for the KTM Naked range, the all-new KTM 990 DUKE takes aim directly at the coveted 1000 Naked bike segment – without making any excuses about why it exists.

With 2024 marking 30 YEARS OF DUKE, the all-new KTM 990 DUKE slots into the line-up as the lightest, sharpest, most performance-focused mid-class NAKED ever produced by KTM. In its quest to hit this target, the KTM 990 DUKE ticks all the right boxes mechanically, while deploying extreme new styling.

The KTM 990 DUKE makes its intentions perfectly clear. Apart from a blisteringly potent engine, an all-new chassis, and swingarm design – not to mention updated ergonomics and technology – it now sizes up to larger capacity motorcycles in both displacement and proportions.

Side-on, the new design has been modeled around the concept of an explosion held in freeze-frame, harnessing extreme energy, ready to be released. This new design is further enhanced by two colorway options in Black and Electric Orange – the latter being developed specifically to celebrate 30 YEARS OF DUKE.

At the face of it, predatory design meets reduced styling, with an evolved LED headlight being a standout feature of the all-new KTM 990 DUKE. Constructed from a carefully chosen mix of materials, the new design ensures lighting stability in all road conditions. Position and daytime running lights are located on the profile of the headlight, which also auto-adjusts in intensity according to ambient light conditions thanks to a light sensor integrated into the dashboard.

Additionally, the KTM 990 DUKE is fitted with a Coming Home light function as standard. Here, the headlight will remain on after the ignition has been switched off, offering the rider selectable seconds of light to open doors or for better visibility in the garage.

Power is taken care of by a dramatically updated version of the LC8c engine found in the KTM 890 DUKE R. Boasting 947 cc, the roaring heart of the KTM 990 DUKE receives new pistons, crankshaft, and conrod, producing fire-breathing power with a total motorcycle weight of only 394 lb (179 kg).

The KTM 990 DUKE takes its DNA from the long lineage of hard-hitting DUKE models that have come before it, adding more verve and aggression. It is a performance-oriented machine at its core, designed around a lightweight, flickable chassis that inspires utmost rider confidence.

In typical DUKE fashion, a new trellis frame and a new closed-lattice swingarm come together to welcome high-quality adjustable WP APEX Suspension components. These, together with track-proven Bridgestone S22 tires, provide SNIPER-like accuracy when it comes to cornering stability.

The WP APEX Suspension fitted to the KTM 990 DUKE features easy-to-adjust settings, encouraging the rider to push the limits comfortably. Upfront, the 43 mm WP APEX Suspension can be easily and accurately dialed in with 5 clicks on both rebound and compression. On the rear, the WP APEX Monotube shock absorber can be adjusted in 5 clicks, with manual preload adjustment also possible.

Once seated, riders are greeted by a 5-inch, anti-scratch bonded glass dashboard providing all the information a KTM 990 DUKE pilot could need. Revised graphics and menu structures are designed for faster, more intuitive access to the various features of the KTM 990 DUKE. This includes a new function that displays Lean Angle data, with an optional TRACK Mode complete with lap timer and telemetry stats. A USB-C connection is also added for device charging duties.

In short, the brief was simple; Develop the ultimate mid-class NAKED machine. In achieving this, the 2024 KTM 990 DUKE hits the mark dead center.

A full range of specially developed KTM PowerParts and KTM PowerWear are available for riders to personalize their motorcycles and get themselves kitted up in READY TO RACE performance.

The all-new 2024 KTM 990 DUKE will arrive at authorized KTM dealers from this December onward. Discover more about 30 YEARS OF DUKE and the KTM 990 DUKE at KTM.com.

Source: KTM