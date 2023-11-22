Canadian Kawasaki Introduces New Line of KPO Performance Oils

Kawasaki takes pride in providing powersport enthusiasts with exciting, well-built products but also in ensuring that these units receive the highest-level of care throughout their life.

That’s why we have been offering a line of quality oils to meet the needs of our different engines and powertrains. We are happy to introduce a new and improved collection of engine and gear oils: the Kawasaki Performance Oils (KPO).

Formulated to meet the industry’s highest standards, our line of KPO was designed to provide Kawasaki vehicles with the ultimate level of care and protection.

Here are the different oils offered in our new KPO line:

● KPO SAE 10W-40 4-Stroke Motorcycle, Conventional Oil

● KPO SAE 10W-40 4-Stroke Engine, Full Synthetic Oil

● KPO 2-Stroke Engine, Semi-Synthetic Oil

● KPO SAE 10W-40 4-Stroke Engine, Jet Ski Watercraft, Full Synthetic Oil

● KPO SAE 10W-40 4-Stroke Gasoline/Diesel Engine, ATV/UTV, Semi-Synthetic Oil

● KPO Gear + Wet Brake Oil

● KPO SAE 80W-90 Hypoid Gear Oil with Limited Slip Additive

Our performance engine oils have been developed and thoroughly tested to meet the highest JASO and API ratings. This allows them to provide the optimal wear and friction protection in a variety of conditions and environments. Better protection will contribute to the vehicle’s performance and longevity.

The Kawasaki Performance Oils line is available at all Kawasaki dealers across Canada. Learn more at Kawasaki.ca.

Let the Good Times Roll!

Source: Kawasaki