New Aviator Ace 2: AIROH’s Ace in the hole between technology, communication and design

It is the new release of one of the most appreciated models of the Italian brand: AIROH Aviator Ace 2 is renewed not only in aesthetic terms, but above all from a functional point of view, introducing technical refinements that make it even more performing. One on all is the predisposition for Bluetooth communication systems insertion.

A real ace in the hole for all two-wheel lovers, ready to be dropped when it comes to functionality, innovation and style. This is how Aviator Ace 2 presents itself, the new AIROH helmet aimed at those who want to express their passion, not only along off-road routes, but also in urban contexts.

A model that is re-proposed with both technical and aesthetic improvements, which however do not undermine one of the aspects that make it one of the most popular AIROH helmets: compactness and lightness.

Communication without compromises

An absolute novelty introduced on the Aviator Ace 2 is the predisposition for the Insertion of Bluetooth communication systems which represents a real revolution for the off-road segment, confirming AIROH’s continuous research and development commitment.

With a double shell in Composite Carbon and ECE 2206 approval, for even greater user safety, Aviator Ace 2 features ASN (AIROH Sliding Net) system, consisting of a particular 3D fabric structure that reduces the forces transmitted to the head in the case of impact, and AEFR (AIROH Emergency Fast Release) system which allows cheek pads quick removal in the case of emergency. Not to forget the DD Ring (double ring) retention system, which therefore allows its use in race course or on track.

The unmistakable AIROH style

The new AIROH proposal skillfully combines performance and design: the renewed look is fresh, young and recalls the dynamism of motorcycling, thanks to the eye-catching graphics that combine technical and innovative elements.

In keeping with the tradition of the young Italian company, AIROH Aviator Ace 2 also has decisive lines. A design that combines compactness and lightness, and which responds well to the requests of those who want a helmet to face any adventure, and which tells of their passion.

The graphics and colors included in the new collection have been chosen and combined in order to further highlight the lines of the helmet, to make it even more recognizable and appreciated.

All day long

AIROH Aviator ACE 2 is the helmet for true two-wheel lovers, created by expert motorcyclists to be a faithful and irreplaceable companion for any adventure and in any conditions of use. This is also thanks to the renewed ventilation system, developed by AIROH technicians with tested inside the wind tunnel (AIROH is one of the few companies that has this important tool within its company headquarters), which ensures optimal thermoregulation, in order to make the user experience as comfortable as possible, in every context.

For the same reason, the Inner linings have also been renewed: the use of extremely breathable fabrics makes it comfortable even during the most intensive and prolonged uses. New is the possibility to remove only the sponges from the cheek pads to make washing, and also drying, even easier. A feature that will certainly be appreciated by the purest off-road lovers when they encounter mud and dust on motorbike rides.

The new Aviator Ace 2 by AIROH is available to the public starting from 399.99 euros.

DATA SHEET

ECE 2206 homologation

Shell: in Composite Carbon and available in two sizes

Ventilation: front vents, top vents, chin guard vent, rear extractors

Technologies: ASN (AIROH Sliding Net) and AEFR (AIROH Emergency Fast Release)

Retention system: DD Ring

Interior: removable, washable and hypoallergenic

Communication System Ready

Weight: from 1250g ± 50g

Sizes:

1 st shell (XS – S – M)

shell (XS – S – M) 2 nd shell (L – XL)

shell (L – XL) Inside the box: peak screws, AIROH stickers

For more information about the Aviator ACE 2, visit https://www.airoh.com/.

Source: AIROH