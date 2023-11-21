Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Spec Class Announced for 2024 Bridgestone CSBK

A new race division will join the Bridgestone CSBK Canadian National Championship Series in 2024, with the addition of a brand-new class for near standard “spec” Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR machinery: The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Cup.

The high-revving four -cylinder Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR family of sports offerings will be eligible for national competition in the Bridgestone CSBK National championship Series.

Details of the Ninja ZX-4RR rules package and specific guidelines will be available shortly, the class offering only mild updates to the standard high spec of the Ninja ZX-4RR. Allowable track-ready modifications will allow racers to access the full potential of the high-revving 399cc inline four engine.

The new series will be open to both Pro and Amateur level competitors.

Kawasaki last supported a “spec” type class in 2015, when the CSBK Series produced a full grid of identical Ninja 300 twins for use in a special debut media event at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. These Kawasakis formed the basis for what would become the debut of the Amateur Lightweight Sport Bike category in 2018.

Depending on track time and entry lists, the new ZX-4RR cup will share billing with a newly announced Pro-Am twins class.

In terms of Championship status, the Pros and Amateurs will be scored separately, meaning there will be a total of four National class Champions crowned at the completion of the 2024 season for the Pro-AM Twins/Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR class.

Source: Kawasaki