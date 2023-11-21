Husqvarna Motorcycles unveils 2024 Norden 901

Exceptional travel machine receives essential upgrades to boost performance and technology

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to introduce the 2024 Norden 901, which offers improved performance and technology thanks to multiple technical enhancements for 2024. An incredibly popular machine since its introduction in 2021, the Norden 901 ensures all adventure enthusiasts can explore the world their way.

The machine of choice for many adventure riders, the 2024 Norden 901 is wrapped in new gray and yellow graphics, while underneath, it retains the same proven, torquey, 889 cc parallel-twin engine. Together with its light steel trellis frame, WP APEX suspension, and multiple ride modes, the Norden 901 continues to offer outstanding comfort, particularly on longer rides when navigating rugged and challenging landscapes.

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ lean-angle sensitive Cornering Motorcycle Traction Control (CMTC) now offers 10 different levels of rear wheel slip, which can be selected when the optional Explorer Mode is engaged. With a setting to suit all riding abilities, those with more experience will enjoy drifting through turns, while riders new to travel machines will benefit from confidence-inspiring traction when negotiating technical corners and unpredictable terrain.

Rounding out the new features found on the 2024 Norden 901 are a new USB port and Hazard Warning lights, which can be quickly switched on in the event of an emergency.