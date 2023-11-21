Husqvarna Motorcycles unveils 2024 Norden 901

Exceptional travel machine receives essential upgrades to boost performance and technology
Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to introduce the 2024 Norden 901, which offers improved performance and technology thanks to multiple technical enhancements for 2024. An incredibly popular machine since its introduction in 2021, the Norden 901 ensures all adventure enthusiasts can explore the world their way.
The machine of choice for many adventure riders, the 2024 Norden 901 is wrapped in new gray and yellow graphics, while underneath, it retains the same proven, torquey, 889 cc parallel-twin engine. Together with its light steel trellis frame, WP APEX suspension, and multiple ride modes, the Norden 901 continues to offer outstanding comfort, particularly on longer rides when navigating rugged and challenging landscapes.
Husqvarna Motorcycles’ lean-angle sensitive Cornering Motorcycle Traction Control (CMTC) now offers 10 different levels of rear wheel slip, which can be selected when the optional Explorer Mode is engaged. With a setting to suit all riding abilities, those with more experience will enjoy drifting through turns, while riders new to travel machines will benefit from confidence-inspiring traction when negotiating technical corners and unpredictable terrain.
Rounding out the new features found on the 2024 Norden 901 are a new USB port and Hazard Warning lights, which can be quickly switched on in the event of an emergency.
Underlining the premium build quality of the Norden 901, the components used on this versatile machine are all chosen for their performance and durability. The Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires, Bosch Cornering ABS, a Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC), and multiple ride modes combine to create the ultimate riding experience.
Technical highlights:
New gray and yellow graphics create a distinctive appearance
Revised Cornering sensitive Traction Control allows for 10 levels of adjustable rear wheel slip with optional Explorer Mode engaged
New USB port on the left side of the dashboard
New Hazard Warning system
Bosch Cornering ABS
Chromium-molybdenum steel frame with engine as stressed member
889 cc parallel-twin engine with class-leading power and torque
Adjustable WP APEX suspension provides exceptional comfort both on-road and off
Four selectable ride modes (Street, Rain, Offroad, optional Explorer)
Ride-by-wire throttle with adjustable response (in Explorer mode)
Standard Easy Shift function (up and down Quickshifter)
PASC Slipper clutch
Tubeless spoked wheels with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires for balanced performance on and offroad
Large capacity, five-gallon (19-liter) fuel tank provides extended range
Optional Connectivity Unit provides TbT+ navigation, telephone calls in/out and music selection from the rider’s smartphone
The Husqvarna Motorcycles Functional Apparel Collection comprises quality riding gear designed specifically for global adventures.
Complementing the unique design of the Norden 901, each piece of apparel has been developed to keep riders warm, dry, and comfortable in all weathers and seasons.
Allowing riders to personalize their Norden 901, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Technical Accessories features multiple luggage solutions and quality components that further enhance this exceptional travel machine.
Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 2024 Norden 901 will be available from this winter onward at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers.
Source: Husqvarna Motorcycles
