Lucas Oil and Dealer Advantage Group Announce Partnership and Two New Branded F&I Programs for Auto, Marine, Powersport and RV Dealerships

Lucas Oil, the world leader and distributor of high-performance automotive additives and lubricants, announced a new partnership with Dealer Advantage Group to offer two new exclusive Lucas Oil-branded Finance & Insurance (F&I) programs to dealerships.

The Lucas Oil Paint & Interior Program and Lucas Oil Engine for Life Program, available to all automotive, powersport, RV, and marine dealerships in the United States and Canada, give dealers the ability to provide premium exterior, interior and engine protection to their customers at the point of purchase and in service departments. These exclusive programs are only available through the Dealer Advantage Group, which also offers a wide variety of other services to new and used dealers including sales training, warranty programs, vehicle service contracts and more.

“Today’s dealers want the ability to provide premium protection options from brands they know and trust which is why we are thrilled the Dealership Advantage Group is now offering these world-class Lucas Oil products to dealers through these programs,” said Morgan Lucas, President of Lucas Oil. “We have been looking for a way to introduce new vehicle owners to our products which is why we chose to partner with Dealer Advantage Group. They have a deep understanding of the F&I process and are experts at creating customized programs helping dealerships provide the best products and services to their customers.”

Lucas Oil F&I Programs – Premium Protection from a Trusted Brand

Lucas Oil Paint and Interior Program

Easy-to-apply exterior ceramic spray-on coating

Interior protection includes rips, tears, and burn coverage

Rental car is included when a repair or repaint is needed

No ineligible vehicles

Coverage available from 1-10 years

Zero deductible to the customer

Lucas Oil Engine for Life program

Program can be sold or provided at no charge

Available in the sales department, F&I, service department, and after time-of-sale

24/7 rental and roadside assistance included

Eligibility includes vehicles up to 8 years old with 85,000 miles and virtually all makes and models

Zero deductible to the customer at the issuing dealer

Lucas Oil Heavy Duty Stabilizer needed only every 10,000 miles

Marketed as a true retention program designed to continue use for lifetime of vehicle ownership

“We are proud to partner with Lucas Oil,” said BJ Jamison, Vice President of Operations at Dealer Advantage Group. “Their team has provided tremendous support throughout this process, and they have been committed to demanding the best coverage with the most profitable offerings for the dealer community. Additionally, offering to co-brand with our dealer partners provides the consumer the utmost confidence in these programs because of the power of the Lucas Oil name.”

These programs are now available through Dealer Advantage Group, which is also offering them through partnerships with select F&I agencies. More information can be found at www.DealerAdvantageGroup.com.

Source: Lucas Oil