Economy Lube and Tire announces Ducati team of Dion, Cooney for 2024

Economy Lube and Tire is pleased to confirm they will support a two-rider race team in the Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship for 2024, featuring Trevor Dion and Andrew Cooney both aboard factory-supported Ducati machinery.

Dion, CSBK’s reigning Pro Sport Bike champion and a current Pro Superbike star, will ride a V4R Superbike machine, while current top amateur Cooney will step up to the Pro ranks aboard a former HSBK-owned V2.

Both riders are expected to debut the project at the final round of the 2023 season this weekend at Shannonville Motorsport Park, as the team aims to end the year on a high note while familiarizing themselves for 2024.

As part of the program, both riders will also enter the famed Daytona 200 next spring aboard two former HSBK Ducati V2 machines, originally built By Warhorse Ducati out of New York. While both riders will be making their first trip to Daytona, they will be doing so aboard the same base machine with which Josh Herrin won the 200 to begin 2023.

Each rider tested a Ducati at the most recent SOAR regional round at the Grand Bend Motorplex, enjoying great results in their first stint on the machine. Dion in particular broke the regional lap record three times across the weekend, while Cooney finished fourth in his debut despite starting from the back of the grid.

Also joining the project will be Scott Miller, one of North America’s most renowned engine builders, who will be leading the team on the mechanical side next season.

Feature sponsor Economy Lube and Tire will be supporting the program thanks to owner Stephen Moxey, who will supply the bikes for 2024.

“I fully understand the challenges a rider will face, and I want to give them the opportunity to get to the highest level while increasing the awareness of the sport at the same time,” said Moxey, a former rookie pro himself and national racer as recently as the start of 2023.

“Riders in Canada have so much potential to expend their talents if placed with the right equipment and teams to compete at other venues,” he continued. “With Scott Miller’s help and the talent of our two riders, I’m sure we will be challenging for #1 plates right away.”

Dion currently sits eleventh overall in the feature Pro Superbike class but firmly in the hunt for the Rookie of the Year award, scoring a podium in Grand Bend. As for Cooney, he sits just four points away from the Amateur Superbike crown entering the final round.

Ducati has not yet scored a point in the Superbike class for 2023, sitting fifth of six teams in the Constructors, though they have secured one pro win thanks to Elliot Vieira’s runaway victory at CTMP in the Sport Bike category.

The Economy Lube and Tire Ducati team will debut at the SMP finale this weekend, September 15-17, just east of Belleville, Ontario.

For more information on the Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship, visit www.csbk.ca.

Main picture: Trevor Dion (20) rides the Economy Lube and Tire Ducati V4R Superbike last weekend during a SOAR regional event at Grand Bend Motorplex. Photo: Amy Ross / SSTrackside.ca.

Source: CSBK