Triumph releases behind the scenes interviews for new motocross bike

Triumph Motorcycles has released new details about the development of the chassis and engine of its eagerly awaited Motocross bike, ahead of its launch later this year.

In a series of ‘Vision to Reality’ films released by Triumph in the run-up to the reveal of the new bike, Triumph steps behind the scenes to interview the team behind the all-new aluminum chassis and engine.

Ambassador Ricky Carmichael said: “This engine has its own identity and I think one of the best things about it is the way that it’s designed and developed, which enables riders with a very wide range of abilities to be able to ride the bike. It’s light and compact and the power delivery is great for all forms of riders.”

The films feature a number of high-profile Triumph Racing managers, engineers and test riders involved in the development of the new bike, including from the SuperMotocross team Bobby Hewitt, Dave Arnold, Ivan Tedesco, Stephen ‘Scuba’ Westfall and from the MX2 team Vincent Bereni.

Watch the series here.

More information is expected to be released on September 5th when Ricky Carmichael rides the bike.

Source: Triumph Motorcycles

See the 1st Chassis video