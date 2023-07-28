Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship : TSN Airdates for July 27 to August 4

The following TSN airdates will showcase a pair of exciting races from round two of the Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship at Grand Bend Motorplex, featuring both the feature GP Bikes Pro Superbike class and the Liqui Moly Pro Sport Bike category.

Pro Sport Bike race three, the first of a Grand Bend doubleheader, will include a special time slot of 5:30 pm ET on Friday, July 28, on TSN2. The following week will show race four of the feature Pro Superbike class.

The full list of dates can be found below.

Liqui Moly Pro Sport Bike – Race 3

Thursday, July 27 at 3 pm ET on TSN2

Friday, July 28 at 5:30 pm ET on TSN2. *special time slot

GP Bikes Pro Superbike – Race 4

Monday, July 31 at 2 pm ET on TSN5

Tuesday, August 1 at 2:30 pm ET on TSN2

Wednesday, August 2 at 12 pm ET on TSN5

Thursday, August 3 at 3:30 pm ET on TSN2

Friday, August 4 at 12:30 pm ET on TSN3 and TSN4

For more information on the Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship, visit www.csbk.ca.

Main picture: David MacKay (82), Matt Simpson (91), and Sebastien Tremblay (24) in Liqui Moly Pro Sport Bike action at Grand Bend. Race three will be broadcasted on TSN2 on July 27 and July 28. Photo credit: Rob O’Brien.

Source: Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship