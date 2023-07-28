100 dealers, 4 years factory warranty and one special edition launched the superb first half of 2023 for MV Agusta

The sixth month of the partnership between MV Agusta and PIERER Mobility AG has just concluded closing the first successful period of a collaboration that is already bringing the Schiranna-based brand to the height to which it belongs.

100 Dealers

The MV Agusta distribution network, which is being re-established with the target of opening 180 selected retail stores within the end of 2023, has reached the 100th business partner at the very beginning of July, perfectly on target with the objectives set by the board.

MV Agusta dealerships are being appointed worldwide among the best already-existing MV dealerships, the best selected PIERER Mobility AG retailers and business partners coming from the premium automotive industry.

Enhanced customer care: 4-year warranty and 24/7 roadside assistance

The first half of 2023 saw a crucial milestone for MV Agusta being set: a 4-year factory warranty is now provided on all model year 2023 bikes. Such a strategic decision represents a further step ahead towards the customer-centric approach that the Schiranna-based brand is implementing in every aspect of the business. The 4-year warranty comes not only as a plus to MV Agusta customers, but it is also a clear proof of the trust that the company has in its fully Made-in-Italy motorcycles, and in the processes that each bike goes through before being sent to their customers.

On top of that, allowing owners to focus only on the pleasure of riding their MV Agustas, in Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Spain and UK (more countries to follow), MV Agusta provides a service activated lifetime 24/7 roadside assistance included in the purchase of any MV Agusta motorcycle.

Customers, in case of an issue, are looked after through repair on the spot, towing to an authorised MV Agusta dealer/service point, technical assistance, transportation to destination and many other services such as replacement vehicle, repatriation of the vehicle from abroad, accommodation etc.

The icing on the cake: the Dragster RR SCS America

The icing on the cake of the first six months of 2023 for MV Agusta, is represented by the launch of a new exclusive limited edition: The Dragster RR SCS America edition.

Marking the 50th anniversary of the launch of the iconic 750 S, which flaunted the colours of the American flag, this latest 300-units America edition pays homage to a bloodline of red, white and blue MV Agusta motorcycles that have celebrated, in the last five decades, the importance of MV’s most relevant market.

Available only for the North American market, the Dragster RR SCS America, has already generated unbelievable interest.

VIP Customers were, in fact, given the opportunity of previewing the model before the public reveal and, at the moment of the launch, most of the units were already allocated, further proving how MV Agusta is considered as more than just a motorcycle brand by enthusiasts and collectors.

Luca Martin (COO and Board Member – MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.) “With the purchase of an MV Agusta, customers enter a brand that stands for the highest quality and attention to detail combined with the superb customer-centric approach of our renewed dealer network. I am proud of what we have been able to achieve in the first half of 2023, and I must credit the team in Varese for their commitment and for how well everyone has been able to work together with our new partner, PIERER Mobility AG. These initial results are just a taste of what the future of MV Agusta will look like.”

Main picture: Dragster RR SCS America.

Source: MV Agusta