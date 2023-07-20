AIROH Twist 2.0: Back to school has got into motion

It is the AIROH helmet for those who love two wheels and look for a unique and recognizable style. Increasingly appreciated by the youngest, as well as for its technical features, for its safety and for its captivating graphics. The Twist 2.0 is available in different colors, characterized by bright and gritty tones, as required by the off-road world.

Ideal for kids who want comfort and lightness, without sacrificing design, bold lines and character, but also for parents for its high safety standards: this is why it’s an excellent companion for back to school.

One of AIROH’s most popular models, aimed at the off-road segment, the Twist 2.0 is certainly synonymous with safety, lightness and great performance, without sacrificing and losing an aggressive and absolutely recognizable look.

The shell in HRT (High Resistant Thermoplastic) boasts 2 EPS for a better fitting. Unlike the previous model, Twist 2.0 has the ASN (Airoh Sliding Net) system, which facilitates air extraction, increases safety and improves comfort. It worth to underline how the air intakes and the sophisticated flow channeling system guarantee an excellent ventilation, and therefore great comfort, even during the most prolonged and demanding uses, even on the hottest days. Last but not least, the rear spoiler – to improve the aerodynamics and stability of the helmet – the adjustable peak, the anti-dust filter and the DD ring retention system.

In addition to the unmistakable AIROH logo on the rear part of the helmet, Twist 2.0 is characterized by captivating graphics. This aspect makes it among one of the favorite models of young riders who choose it not only for its technical features, but also for its being a true accessory of their daily style. Bright colors and sophisticated designs which, as required by the off-road racing world, accompany the riders in every adventure, such as going back to school.

TECHNICAL SHEET

Shell: HRT (High Resistant Thermoplastic)

Approval: ECE 2205

Ventilation: front vents, chin guard vents, rear spoiler

Technology: ASN (Airoh Sliding Net) System

Retention System: DD Ring

Inner lining: removable, washable and hypoallergenic

Weight: from 1240 g ± 50g

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL

For information: https://www.airoh.com/

Source: AIROH