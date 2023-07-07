Mitas mousse gives Junior off-road riders a boost

Mitas Mousse now in two most popular sizes for Junior riders

Junior sizes 70/100-19 and 90/100-16 join 18–21-inch range

Complete Mitas Mousse range includes several 16 to 21-inch sizes for motocross, enduro and rally

Mitas extends its mousse range with junior sizes to better support young racers on the path to higher racing classes.

Gustavo Pinto Teixeira, Vice President of Two Wheels and Specialty Tires at Yokohama TWS, explains: “There is a lot of excitement about adding two of the most popular junior sizes to our existing mousse range. With this addition, we are creating a solid foundation for developing young talented racers.”

The development of the junior range was based on the existing mousse range and was supported by junior riders competing in various European and national championships. Junior mousse is available in the standard version and includes the two most popular sizes, 70/100-19 front, and 90/100-16 rear.

In addition to junior sizes, the Mitas mousse range also includes larger mousse sizes for motocross, enduro and rally, available in several 18 to 21-inch sizes and in four different versions: Standard for motocross and enduro, Soft for technical enduro, Extreme for extreme enduro and Rally for various types of rally races.

For more information on the Mitas mousse range, go to www.mitas-moto.com/en/products/tubes-and-mousse/mousse.

Source: Mitas