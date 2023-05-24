Yamaha Power Asist Bicycles Celebrates 30 Years! YDX-MORO 07 30th Anniversary Edition!

In celebration of launching the world’s first power assist electric bicycle in 1993, Yamaha Motor Canada is excited to announce the new MORO 07 30th Anniversary Edition. Rooted in performance with racing tradition, pedigree and reliability, the YDX-MORO 07 has been developed with Yamaha’s 30 years of expertise to create a bike specifically for the next generation of e-MTB riders.

“On the heels of a successful launch of Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles into Canada, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to join Yamaha Motor Corporation in celebrating this significant milestone!” said Justin Balkos, Senior Marketing Associate at Yamaha Motor Canada.

“Although new to the Canadian market, Yamaha’s Power Assist Bicycles have developed a strong foundation of trust and passion in the bicycle community over the past 30 years. As pioneers of E-bikes, we are excited to continue providing cyclists with a more fun and fulfilling experience for years to come.”

The YDX-MORO 07 marries the patented Dual Twin frame with the impressive range efficiency, higher torque, and Yamaha’s most advanced technology embodied in the PW-X3 drive unit. It also includes the Interface X control unit, Yamaha’s quad sensor system and the smoothest delivery of assist felt on a power assist bicycle in a lighter and more powerful complete package. The Special Edition model also features a unique polished aluminum finish coat, Yamaha racing blue rocker link and headtube, along with a 30th Anniversary 3D badge on the top tube and commemorative decal on the rear of the seat tube.

The PW-X3, Yamaha’s smallest, lightest and most powerful drive unit to date, combines higher performance with instant power delivery in an ultra-compact package to elevate the feeling of rider-machine unity for a “Pure Ride” experience. The PW-X3 boasts a max torque of 85Nm, while maintaining 250W nominal assist, 500W maximum assist, and power assist up to 20 mph. Assist levels include ECO, Standard, High, MTB, Extra-Power, Automatic-Mode, and Walk Assist. Yamaha’s Automatic Support Mode utilizes the quad sensor system to select the right amount of assist based on riding conditions, whether accelerating, braking, or climbing, allowing riders to leave ride mode changes to the system and focus on the trail.

The YDX-MORO 07 30th Anniversary Edition also features Yamaha’s new Interface X control unit, making it easy for riders to take in information and manage settings while staying focused on the trail. Features include a simple assist control switch, a minimalist 3-colour LED support-mode level light indicator, Bluetooth™ connectivity to Garmin Edge 530-830-1030 cycling GPS computers, LED brightness adjustability, and battery capacity indicator.

The YDX-MORO 07 30th Anniversary Edition is priced at $8,399, including freight, assembly and fitment.

Yamaha Financial Services offers financing for Yamaha’s new power assist bicycles, with a loyalty rate discount of 0.5% for eligible returning Yamaha customers.

The YDX-MORO 07 30th Anniversary will also be eligible for 3 years of warranty on Yamaha parts and 1 year of warranty on supplier sourced parts. Customers can also inquire with their local dealer about extended warranty through Adventure Protect.

The MORO 30th Anniversary Edition bikes will begin arriving July, 2023, in sizes Small, Medium and Large at the 29 dealers below while quantities last!

