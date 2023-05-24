VROD 360 by Lord Drake Kustoms

This custom motorcycle arrived at Lord Drake Kustoms’ workshop in Vélez Malaga (SPAIN), from a client in Morocco who was looking to make a very radical custom transformation on his Harley Vrod Muscle.

The owner of this bike had been looking at various custom motorcycle workshops in Europe to have a 360 rear wheel installed on his Harley Davidson Vrod, something that no one wanted to do… until he found Francisco Alí Manen, owner of LDK.

At Lord Drake Kustoms we not only make cafe racer motorcycles, we really have been specialists in Harley Davidson mechanics and transformation for many years; since it was with this brand that our motorcycle customization company began to work.

CUSTOMIZING THIS HARLEY-DAVIDSON VROD

This amazing Harley Davidson Vrod Muscle underwent a spectacular transformation. The first thing was to replace the original Harley front suspension with the inverted fork from Vrod. The headlight was replaced by a black LED one and the handlebars and grips were changed; in which kellerman turn signals were installed.

Finishing off the front end, a handcrafted custom bike fender was built and Brembo brake calipers fitted, to go with the stunning custom Wheel tire and its two matching brake discs.

The air filter cover was made of fiber by hand as well as the Vrod spoiler and side covers, which together with the custom single seat and the Vance and Hines 2: 1 exhaust for Harley, shape the central part and front of this custom bike.

But the great transformation of this Harley Davidson is in its rear, which is where the entire arsenal has been used. A spectacular 360 Vee Ruber Monster tire mounted on the beautiful custom rear Wheel with matching pulley and brake disc.

To install this rear wheel, a wide swingarm for the Vrod had to be installed, in addition to modifying and moving the front transmission sprocket.

Finally and to finish, a minimalist rear fender has been built by Francisco Ali Manén at the rear with the pilot light and LED indicators integrated into the fender itself. And finally, nothing more and nothing less than a Legend air suspension for Harley Davidson.

This spectacular transformed Harley has been finished off with a combination of black powder paint, combined with the candy red body paint.

Finally, after the bike was ready, Lord Drake Kustoms shipped the motorcycle to Morocco because they have worldwide shipping service.

Source: Lord Drake Kustoms