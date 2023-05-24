 

Bridgestone Expands Race Distribution Across Canada through Thibault’s New Network of Race Tire Retailers

Bridgestone Canada Inc. (Bridgestone) today announced the expanded availability of Bridgestone BATTLAX motorcycle road race tires in Canada through its road race tire distributor Importations Thibault Ltee (Thibault).

The following Race Tire Retailers (RTR’s) will be the exclusive sellers of Bridgestone road race tires in their respective provinces:

Alberta: Vass Performance Cycle

British Columbia: Moto Meccanica

New Brunswick & Nova Scotia: Finish Line Motorcycle Supply

Quebec: MPG Moto

Ontario & Manitoba: Kennedy Motorsports

Vancouver Island: Ignition Motorsports

Each RTR will offer Bridgestone race tires and related services over the course of the 2023 competitive season at their retail locations as well as support local motorcycle racing events.

