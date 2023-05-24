BMW R SPORT EDITION by Lord Drake Kustoms

After the success obtained with the BMW cafe racer SURVIVOR, Francisco Ali Manen (owner of Lord Drake Kustoms in Velez Málaga (Spain) and Miami (USA) launches a more commercial and street edition called BMW R SPORTS EDITION, which has been customized in his BMW modification workshop in Vélez Malaga (Spain). This is one unit of a total of 5 that has gone to a client in Ireland

THE LITTLE SISTER

The BMW SURVIVOR broke the mold when it was presented to the public and proof of this is that several units of the limited edition have already been sold in a few months.

But Fran Alí Manén, owner of LDK, has realized that the motorcycle is very successful but it is a cafe racer motorcycle for a very small public due to its exclusivity and high cost; it is also a customized motorcycle more of a museum than to drive with it. For this reason, Francisco decided to bring out a cheaper and, above all, more versatile and street version… hence the new BMW R SPORT EDITION was born.

THE DIFFERENCE IN THE DETAILS

The main differences are that it has a Showa fork instead of a Springer fork, the levers are not inverted and the rear shock absorber system. The rest of the bike is practically the same except for some details such as the buttons, front turn signals or headlight.

All the work has been carried out in the cafe racer workshop in Vélez Malaga (Spain) and from there more units of this new modified BMW R have begun to be sold and exported worldwide in a totally unique and exclusive way.

For more details, visit www.lorddrakekustoms.com.

Source: Lord Drake Kustoms