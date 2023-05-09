Canadian Kawasaki Motors and S4-R Racing Oil Announce 2023 CSBK Contingency Awards

Canadian Kawasaki Motors (CKM) is pleased to announce its 2023 road racing contingency program. CKM will be offering contingency to support Kawasaki riders across all classes of the Canadian Superbike Championship series (CSBK).

Contingency is available to riders who finish the season in the top 3 of the championship in their respective CSBK classes. Racers competing on Kawasaki Ninja motorcycles sporting both the Ninja and Kawasaki logo are eligible to win.

The impressive Ninja ZX-10R, Ninja ZX-6R, Ninja ZX-4R, Ninja 650, and Ninja 400 are all eligible for championship contingency.

Canadian Kawasaki Motors is excited to support professional and amateur road racing in Canada and reward its riders with these championship contingency payments.

2023 Canadian Superbike Championship Contingency Prizes from Kawasaki are:

Kawasaki riders who use Kawasaki S4-R Racing Oil and sport the S4-R Racing Oil logo on their motorcycle will be eligible for a combined pool of $7,000 in contingency prizes. Kawasaki/S4-R Racing Oil riders who occupy the top three positions in the championship will split $1,000 between them with a minimum of $500 paid to the champion and a minimum of $250 each to second and third place in the overall CSBK points standings.

Available: Kawasaki S4-R Racing Oil Contingency

The opening round of the Canadian Superbike Championship kicks off May 19-21 in Shannonville, Ontario.

Please e-mail racing@kawasaki.ca should you have any questions.

