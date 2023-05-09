Apex Cycle joins Bridgestone CSBK as Sponsor of Start Lights and Countdown Clock

Apex Cycle Sports, the large multi-line powersports operation based just west of Toronto, will join the Bridgestone CSBK Series in 2023 as sponsor of the series Start Lights and Pit Lane count down clock. Both fixtures are crucial to the operation of the National series and will appear in the 21 scheduled TSN (the Sports Network) broadcasts in 2023.

“Everyone at Apex Cycle is excited to get involved with the National Road racing Championship Series,” confirms Colin Lobsinger, Apex Cycle’s Owner. “We like the direction the series is headed in and were looking for a way to get involved.”

Apex Cycle Sports is in Cambridge, ON., just north of Canada’s central way, the 401. Apex offer Indian, Polaris, GASGAS, KTM, Honda, Yamaha, and Ducati machinery, the last three manufacturers on that list also official participants in the CSBK National tour.

Apex offers sales of new and used units, as well as parts, accessories, and service. Opened in 2009, Apex helps riders in southwest Ontario with their motorcycle, ATV, side by side, snowmobile and power equipment needs.

“Our product line fits nicely with the Bridgestone CSBK Series,” offers Apex’s Assistant General Manager Bradley Crowther. “Several of the CSBK rounds are located close to our shop, including the Grand Bend Motorplex race northeast of our store June 9-11, and these races will certainly attract our customer base. It makes sense for Apex to partner with CSBK.”

The CSBK tour was one of the first racing series to start races with lights, and the system was developed at Shannonville Motorsport Park near Belleville, ON., in 1986. The entire cross-Canada CSBK tour has started each race using a portable system, developed in-house, since 2000.

At the same time, CSBK moved to an exact time-based operating schedule for the National series, and key to that development was the use of large, digital clocks, offering the entire Pit Lane an exact idea of time remaining before practice and qualifying sessions start or are scheduled to finish.

The support of Apex Cycle Sports will allow CSBK to continue to offer the best structural elements to Pro and Amateur competitors in all seven National Championship classes.

The 2023 Bridgestone CSBK National Series opens on Victoria Day long weekend, May 19-21, at Shannonville Motorsport Park’s perimeter Pro Circuit. Ben Young of Collingwood, ON., will defend his national number one plate aboard the Van Dolder’s Home Team BMW Motorrad entry.

For more information on the Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship, visit www.csbk.ca.

Main picture: Under threatening skies, long-time CSBK Starter Chris Chapelle gets ready to start the launch procedure during CSBK National action at Atlantic Motorsport Park, Nova Scotia, July, 2019. Photo credit: Colin Fraser / CSBK.

Source: CSBK