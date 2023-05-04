Scorpion EXO joins Bridgestone CSBK as title sponsor for 2023 Amateur Sport Bike class

Globally recognized helmet and riding gear manufacturer Scorpion Exo is pleased to join the Bridgestone Canadian Superbike paddock in 2023, supporting the national championship series as the title sponsor of the Amateur Sport Bike category, now known as Scorpion EXO Amateur Sport Bike.

In addition to the naming rights and TSN video support, the helmet and apparel giant will also provide a year-end points fund to the class in 2023.

Amateur Sport Bike is considered a key development category for racers climbing the Bridgestone CSBK ladder, offering a “middle-ground” between the lightweight entry classes and the top-level pro ranks.

Last year’s battle proved to be one of the most exciting storylines in the entire series, as Paul Etienne Courtois captured the championship amidst a three-way title fight with Alexandre Michel and John Fraser. All three will turn pro in 2023, leaving behind a vacant crown for the next Scorpion EXO Amateur Sport Bike champion.

As explained on their web site, Scorpion EXO “is one of the most innovated and respected helmet and apparel manufacturers in the industry.” Scorpion EXO helmets are engineered by some of the world’s most sought-after helmet designers, with over 178 years of cumulative experience. Their wild, innovative graphic designs are created in hotbeds of extreme sports creativity all over the world, from Europe to Southern California, keeping Scorpion EXO two steps ahead in this fast-moving field.

Scorpion EXO is distributed in Canada by Importations Thibault Ltd, based in Sherbrooke, Quebec. Partnered with Scorpion EXO, Importations Thibault is also supporting the works Canadian Kawasaki Superbike team in the feature Pro Superbike class, with Motorcycle Hall of Fame racer Jordan Szoke and rookie Trevor Dion wearing Scorpion EXO’s premium R1 Air helmets for the upcoming season.

Importations Thibault also supported the Canadian Rider Fund last season with the donation of a replica Scorpion EXO R12 Air helmet signed by 2022 MotoGP World Champion Fabio Quartararo. This unique helmet was raffled to raise donations for trackside installations during the C.T.M.P. doubleheader round last August.

The Bridgestone CSBK season begins with round one at Shannonville Motorsport Park, ON, for the Victoria Day weekend, May 19–21, before continuing with four more rounds this summer.

For more information on the Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship, visit www.csbk.ca.

Main picture: 2022 CSBK Amateur Sport Bike national champ Paul Etienne Courtois (#31) leads Martin Richard (#57) and John Fraser (#3) in race action at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park last August. Photo credit: Damian Pereria.

Source: Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship