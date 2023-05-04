Mitas is extending TOURING FORCE Tire Range for maxi scooters

Mitas is extending TOURING FORCE tire range with 15” sizes which can be used on modern maxi scooters as well as innovative and powerful three-wheelers. Two new sizes, 120/70R15 56V front and 160/60R15 67V rear, will be available on the market from May 2023.

“Efficient mobility is becoming one of the main challenges in urban areas. Millions of commuters are using maxi and three-wheeled scooters as a means of transport and that’s why we are actively working on the development of products that support efficient urban mobility,” says Gustavo Pinto Teixeira, Vice President of Two Wheels and Specialty Tires at Trelleborg Wheel Systems.

New TOURING FORCE sizes have been derived directly from our TOURING FORCE sport touring tire and are equipped with all its benefits. It is designed for all-around performance and safety on all types of paved roads. Due to its compound formulation, it delivers excellent mileage, whilst high silica content ensures confident wet road grip even at low temperatures. Unique construction technology provides superb high stability and smooth handling.

For further information on the Mitas TOURING FORCE tire, go to https://www.mitas-moto.com/en/products/motorcycle-on-road-tires/motorcycle-sport-touring-tires/touring-force.

Source: Mitas