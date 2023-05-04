EARPEACE Partners with NEXX Helmets on Co-Branded Hearing Protection Line for Motorcycle Riders

Custom Hearing Protection Line Launches May 1st for the Start of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

Today, EARPEACE announced that they have partnered with NEXX Helmets and launched a co-branded hearing protection line for motorcycle riders, coinciding with Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May, to further expand the EARPEACE mission of enhancing the experiences people value most by reducing noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL).

“We are delighted to be collaborating with NEXX Helmets,” said Jay Clark, CEO and Founder of EARPEACE. “We share in their vision of applying cutting edge technology and high quality components to ensure motorcylist’s safety.”

The Motorcycle Safety Foundation recommends hearing protection as part of the necessary personal protection gear for motorcyclists. With motorcyclists at risk of permanently damaging their hearing after just 15 minutes of riding at 62mph, earplugs in combination with a full face helmet are the easiest ways for riders to protect their hearing and prevent NIHL. The NEXX x EARPEACE collaboration features EARPEACE’s Patented Contour Earplugs™ in NEXX’s signature “Cherry” color that conforms to the natural shape of one’s ear canal providing a complete seal. Small, standard and large sizes are included to ensure a perfect fit. The Ultra Max PRO 27dB filter set provides ultimate protection against hearing loss, wind noise, and fatigue while the tuned acoustic technology keeps comms crystal clear. Also includes a dual chamber custom branded NEXX carrying case that clips to keys (or a bag) for easy carrying.

NEXX Helmets is one of the last standing European manufacturers that specializes in the design, development, and production of high-quality motorcycle helmets. The company was founded in 2001 and has since become known for its innovative designs, use of advanced materials, and commitment to safety. The different helmet ranges are the combination of hard work, dedication, and passion with state-of-the-art and high-tech components that guarantee uncompromised safety and quality. NEXX – in over 60 nations throughout the world – embraces the dreams of different styles of Motorcyclists, with class-leading motorcycle helmets

“The collaboration between NEXX and EARPEACE is a testament to OUR shared commitment to safety and innovation,” said André Varandas, Marketing Manager at NEXX Helmets. “The importance of audio and hearing protection safety cannot be overstated when it comes to motorcycle riding. By working together, we hope to increase awareness around the importance of hearing protection and safety in motorcycle riding.”

On a mission to enhance the experiences people value most, EARPEACE is the original high-fidelity earplug. EARPEACE is trusted by The House Institute (the leading institute on hearing health research) in addition to NPR Music, Red Bull, and more.

For more information on the EARPEACE, please visit: https://www.earpeace.com .

Source: EARPEACE