BMW R18 “BOBBER BROWN” by Lord Drake Kustoms

The “BOBBER BROWN” is the new BMW R18 customized by Lord Drake Kustoms in his workshop in Vélez Málaga (Spain), Francisco Alí Manén, owner of LDK, received this BMW R18 from his owner and it came directly from the BMW dealer.

The idea was for it to be a completely modified Bobber-style motorcycle, but with one condition… and that is that it had to keep the original black color with white lines… and chrome components.

Called “BOBBER BROWN”, this BMW R18 is quite a beast (aesthetically speaking) since, except for the original fuel tank, components from almost all areas of the bike have been touched to turn it into a bobber with a boxer engine.

The rear consists of a fender attached to the wheel with metal tube side supports, a side arm license plate holder made by LDK and which locates the plate just behind the wheel and some minimalist 3-in-1 lights with Kellerman built-in turn signals. .

The single-seater seat with a brown diamond finish and which gives the motorcycle its name; and the seat support for BMW R18 have also been handcrafted at Lord Drake Kustoms.

Up front, a small front fender with metal tube fasteners like the rear, a new handlebar, mirrors at the ends of the grips and finally Motogadget M-Blaze disc turn signals.

Tailpipes for BMW R18 chromed and adapted by Lord Drake Kustoms and the painting of the two fenders to match the original tank of this BMW Bobber…..gloss black with the two lines or pinstriping in white.

Source: Lord Drake Kustoms