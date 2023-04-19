Canadian Kawasaki Awards 2022 Team Green Winner Leo Hickey with new motorcycle

2022 Team Green Grand Prize winner Leo Hickey receives a brand-new 2023 KX250.

2022 Kawasaki Team Green Grand Prize winner, 12-year-old Leo Hickey of White City, Saskatchewan, was presented with his prize at the premises of Reed Leisure Products.

Leo earned the most points overall in the Kawasaki Team Green competition for eligible amateur racers across Canada, earning him the title of Grand Prize winner. He offered a consistently strong presence and performance throughout the 2022 season and had a very busy summer by attending events from both the SCRC and SMA circuits.

“Winning the 2022 Team Green Grand Prize means the world to me. I love racing more than anything and winning the Grand Prize gives me the biggest boost of confidence going into 2023 season. I hope I can start the year off strong,” Leo said of his win.

For his prize, Leo opted for a 2023 KX250 which he hopes will help him take things to the next level in his evolution in the sport.

“I’m excited to get a head start on the new KX250 and I can’t wait to start putting in some fast laps,” he said. “My goal going into the year is to race to my fullest potential, try to put in some good track time this year and to push for those 1st place results.”

Dad Ethan Hickey was present for the handover. “We are extremely excited for Leo and proud of his 2022 accomplishments in the sport. He showed a lot of grit and drive numerous times last year, coming from behind or battling back after a crash,” Ethan commented. “He never gave up and always pushed to race his best in every moto. It was a season of personal bests for him and we are excited to see what he brings to the track this upcoming season.”

Kawasaki District Manager, Wayde Cooper presented the new KX250 to Leo at Reed Leisure Products who have supported the family through this process.

Kawasaki is proud to support amateur and professional athletes in a variety of motocross disciplines across Canada, including motocross, road racing, and flat track. In 2022 the competition was open to all amateur off-road racers, who earned points toward the Grand Prize by competing in provincial and national races.

Amateur racers were also awarded contingency payments with prizes up to $2,500 paid out to Kawasaki riders who finished in the top 5 of their provincial series.

Details of the 2023 Team Green national program and competition are available now on teamgreencanada.ca.

Riders can register for the 2023 Team Green competition at results.teamgreencanada.ca/teamgreen2023/register.

Source: Kawasaki